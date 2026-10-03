India Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain In Northeast, South As Monsoon Retreats; Mercury Rises In North
The southwest monsoon is steadily withdrawing from northern and western parts of the country, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
New Delhi: With dry north-westerly winds pushing temperatures up across north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that weather over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is likely to remain pleasant, stating that no major Western Disturbance is expected over the next few days.
According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh may see isolated to scattered rainfall between October 5 and 8, with thunderstorms and gusty winds on October 6-7. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, could receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 7.
Rain Continues In Northeast
Most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh received rain in the past 24 hours, as did many places in Assam and Meghalaya. Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh recorded 3 cm rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on October 3-4. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over Sikkim and its neighbourhood, IMD said.
Southern India Remains Active
Rainfall was reported at many places over Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, with Amini Divi in Lakshadweep logging the highest at 6 cm. Kerala and Mahe may see fairly widespread to widespread rain between October 3 and 6. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the same period.
As per IMD, strong surface winds are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema from October 3 to 6, while hot and humid conditions will prevail over coastal Maharashtra until October 5.
Outlook for East India
Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 5 and 8, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Bihar from October 6 to 8.
Monsoon Withdrawal
The southwest monsoon is steadily withdrawing from northern and western parts of the country. Its withdrawal line currently passes through Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur, Deesa and Naliya.
The IMD said conditions are likely to become favourable over the withdrawal from the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Most parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, all of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are also likely to see the monsoon retreat.
Rainfall has ceased across much of north, central and east India, leaving the weather largely dry.
Temperatures To Climb In North
Dry north-westerly winds are pushing temperatures up across north India. Maximum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are expected to range between 33°C and 38°C over the coming days. In Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Barmer, Sirohi, Pali and Ganganagar, the mercury could touch 36-38°C and gradually approach 40°C, while other areas may hover around 34-35°C.
The country's highest maximum temperature in the past 24 hours, 40.2°C, was recorded at Pilani, Rajasthan. The lowest minimum over the plains, 16.0°C, was reported at Halflong in Assam. Minimum temperatures were markedly above normal, by more than 5.1°C, at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and West Uttar Pradesh.
Official reports suggest that October to December is the north-east monsoon season over the southern peninsula, also called the monsoon's return phase. Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Kerala receive a large share of their annual rainfall during this period, which possibly bring heavy rain and cyclones.
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