ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain In Northeast, South As Monsoon Retreats; Mercury Rises In North

New Delhi: With dry north-westerly winds pushing temperatures up across north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that weather over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is likely to remain pleasant, stating that no major Western Disturbance is expected over the next few days.

According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh may see isolated to scattered rainfall between October 5 and 8, with thunderstorms and gusty winds on October 6-7. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, could receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 7.

Rain Continues In Northeast

Most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh received rain in the past 24 hours, as did many places in Assam and Meghalaya. Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh recorded 3 cm rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on October 3-4. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over Sikkim and its neighbourhood, IMD said.

Southern India Remains Active

Rainfall was reported at many places over Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, with Amini Divi in Lakshadweep logging the highest at 6 cm. Kerala and Mahe may see fairly widespread to widespread rain between October 3 and 6. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the same period.

As per IMD, strong surface winds are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema from October 3 to 6, while hot and humid conditions will prevail over coastal Maharashtra until October 5.

Outlook for East India

Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 5 and 8, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Bihar from October 6 to 8.