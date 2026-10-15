India Weather Alert: Hailstorms In North, Heavy Rain In South As Northeast Monsoon Sets In
India's rainfall distribution remains uneven, with substantial shortages in October contrasting with above-normal precipitation in parts of the northwestern region, including Delhi, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
India is set for a sharp weather shift, with thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds forecast across parts of the north. Meanwhile, several southern states are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for October 15 and October 16, with the Northeast Monsoon expected to set in over the southern peninsula on October 15 as the Southwest Monsoon continues to withdraw.
Weather Alert Across India
North India: A Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Uttar Pradesh are influencing weather conditions across the region.
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 15, followed by isolated to scattered showers on October 16. Himachal Pradesh is also likely to receive widespread rain on October 15, with further showers possible on October 16 and 17.
Uttarakhand is forecast to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 15 and October 18. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places on October 15. Hailstorms are also possible.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 15. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places across the region.
Rainfall and gusty winds may continue at isolated places on October 16, before largely dry conditions set in from October 17.
The adverse weather could damage standing crops, orchards, trees and vulnerable structures. Farmers are advised to protect harvested produce and take precautions against hail and strong winds.
Western Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on October 15 and 16, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast on October 15. Hailstorms are also possible at isolated places.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated thunderstorms and lightning on October 15, followed by isolated rainfall on October 16. Rain activity is expected to ease across the state from October 17.
Rajasthan is likely to receive isolated rainfall in its western and eastern regions. Western Rajasthan may see showers on October 15, while eastern Rajasthan is likely to receive rain on October 15 and 16. Hailstorms are possible in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan on October 15. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are also forecast in parts of the state. Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect standing crops, horticulture and fruit plantations.
Central India: Western Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 15 to October 20, while eastern Madhya Pradesh may see showers from October 16 to October 20. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are forecast in western Madhya Pradesh from October 15 to 19 and in eastern Madhya Pradesh from October 16 to 18.
Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 15 and October 20. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast on October 15, followed by isolated thunderstorms and lightning on October 16.
West India: Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall over the coming days. Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from October 15, while Marathwada may experience similar conditions from October 16.
Konkan and Goa are likely to experience hot, humid conditions on October 15 and 16, while coastal Karnataka may also see hot, humid weather on October 15. In contrast, Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch are expected to remain largely dry through October 21.
Eastern India: Odisha is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 15 to 20. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are forecast between October 15 and October 18.
Gangetic West Bengal may receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 15 to 17, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see showers from October 16 to October 19. Jharkhand may receive isolated rainfall on October 15, while Bihar is forecast to receive showers from October 16 to October 18. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall throughout the forecast period.
Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 15 to October 20. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also experience isolated to scattered showers between October 15 and October 18.
South India: The IMD has said conditions are favourable for the continued withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon and the simultaneous onset of Northeast Monsoon rains over the southern peninsula on October 15.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, along with Kerala and Mahe, are likely to receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 15. Heavy rain is also expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka, with very heavy rainfall likely in South Interior Karnataka on October 16.
Rainfall is forecast to continue across much of the southern peninsula through October 20. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain during this period.
Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana are also expected to receive rain at varying intervals. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.
Heavy rainfall may cause waterlogging, localised flooding, reduced visibility and disruptions to road and rail traffic. People are advised to monitor weather updates and avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.
October Rainfall Deficit Remains Significant
India received 13.6 mm of rainfall between October 1 and October 14, against the normal 43.9 mm for the period. This represents a deficit of around 69 per cent.
The figures also indicate that parts of central and western India, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra, received very little rainfall. Meanwhile, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana recorded above-normal precipitation.
The IMD's seven-day outlook indicates continued rainfall in several regions, particularly across the southern peninsula. Gujarat is expected to remain largely dry through October 21, and much of northern India is likely to see dry conditions from October 17.
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