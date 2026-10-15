ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Alert: Hailstorms In North, Heavy Rain In South As Northeast Monsoon Sets In

People walk through fog and rain at The Ridge in Shimla. ( PTI )

India is set for a sharp weather shift, with thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds forecast across parts of the north. Meanwhile, several southern states are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for October 15 and October 16, with the Northeast Monsoon expected to set in over the southern peninsula on October 15 as the Southwest Monsoon continues to withdraw.

Weather Alert Across India

North India: A Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Uttar Pradesh are influencing weather conditions across the region.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 15, followed by isolated to scattered showers on October 16. Himachal Pradesh is also likely to receive widespread rain on October 15, with further showers possible on October 16 and 17.

Uttarakhand is forecast to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 15 and October 18. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places on October 15. Hailstorms are also possible.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 15. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places across the region.

Rainfall and gusty winds may continue at isolated places on October 16, before largely dry conditions set in from October 17.

The adverse weather could damage standing crops, orchards, trees and vulnerable structures. Farmers are advised to protect harvested produce and take precautions against hail and strong winds.

Western Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on October 15 and 16, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast on October 15. Hailstorms are also possible at isolated places.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated thunderstorms and lightning on October 15, followed by isolated rainfall on October 16. Rain activity is expected to ease across the state from October 17.

Rajasthan is likely to receive isolated rainfall in its western and eastern regions. Western Rajasthan may see showers on October 15, while eastern Rajasthan is likely to receive rain on October 15 and 16. Hailstorms are possible in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan on October 15. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are also forecast in parts of the state. Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect standing crops, horticulture and fruit plantations.

Central India: Western Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 15 to October 20, while eastern Madhya Pradesh may see showers from October 16 to October 20. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are forecast in western Madhya Pradesh from October 15 to 19 and in eastern Madhya Pradesh from October 16 to 18.

Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 15 and October 20. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast on October 15, followed by isolated thunderstorms and lightning on October 16.

West India: Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall over the coming days. Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from October 15, while Marathwada may experience similar conditions from October 16.