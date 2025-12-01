ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Waste Processing Facility In Municipality Areas Increases From 16% To 80.17%: MoHUA

New Delhi: India’s waste processing facilities in municipality areas have been increased from 16 to 80.17 percent in over a decade by setting up services such as material recovery facilities (MRFs), transfer stations, composting plants, construction and demolition (C&D) waste plants and waste to energy plants including waste to electricity, bio-methanation plants and others, data available from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) states.

“As reported by States and UTs on Swachhattam portal, a total of 1,66,096 ton per day (TPD) of Municipal Solid Waste is generated in the urban areas of the country. Out of which 1,33,164 TPD is processed against 16 percent waste processing capacity in 2014, the current processing capacity has increased to 80.17 percent by setting up of waste processing facilities such as MRFs, transfer stations, composting plants, C&D waste plants and waste to energy plants including waste to electricity, bio-methanation plants, etc. As of now, 7783 solid waste processing facilities have been established,” said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to the data available with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, States like Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Puduchery, Chandigarh have 100 percent waste solid waste processing capacity whereas Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand have waste processing capacity between 90-99 percent.

The Government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) on October 2, 2014 with the objective of making urban areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) and for scientific processing of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generated in the urban areas of the country.

“To carry forward the progress made, SBM-U 2.0 has been launched on October 1, 2021 for a period of five years with a vision of achieving garbage free status for all cities through 100 percent source segregation, door-to-door collection and scientific management of all fractions of waste including safe disposal in scientific landfills and remediation of all legacy dumpsites. Used Water Management (UWM) is also a new component under SBM-U 2.0 to holistically deal with fecal sludge & septage in cities having less than 1 lakh population as per census 2011,” Sahu said in reply to a unstarred question raised by AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam in the Rajya Sabha.