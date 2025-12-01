India’s Waste Processing Facility In Municipality Areas Increases From 16% To 80.17%: MoHUA
MoHUA states that a total of 1,66,096 ton of municipal solid waste is generated in the urban areas of the country in a day.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s waste processing facilities in municipality areas have been increased from 16 to 80.17 percent in over a decade by setting up services such as material recovery facilities (MRFs), transfer stations, composting plants, construction and demolition (C&D) waste plants and waste to energy plants including waste to electricity, bio-methanation plants and others, data available from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) states.
“As reported by States and UTs on Swachhattam portal, a total of 1,66,096 ton per day (TPD) of Municipal Solid Waste is generated in the urban areas of the country. Out of which 1,33,164 TPD is processed against 16 percent waste processing capacity in 2014, the current processing capacity has increased to 80.17 percent by setting up of waste processing facilities such as MRFs, transfer stations, composting plants, C&D waste plants and waste to energy plants including waste to electricity, bio-methanation plants, etc. As of now, 7783 solid waste processing facilities have been established,” said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
According to the data available with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, States like Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Puduchery, Chandigarh have 100 percent waste solid waste processing capacity whereas Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand have waste processing capacity between 90-99 percent.
The Government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) on October 2, 2014 with the objective of making urban areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) and for scientific processing of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generated in the urban areas of the country.
“To carry forward the progress made, SBM-U 2.0 has been launched on October 1, 2021 for a period of five years with a vision of achieving garbage free status for all cities through 100 percent source segregation, door-to-door collection and scientific management of all fractions of waste including safe disposal in scientific landfills and remediation of all legacy dumpsites. Used Water Management (UWM) is also a new component under SBM-U 2.0 to holistically deal with fecal sludge & septage in cities having less than 1 lakh population as per census 2011,” Sahu said in reply to a unstarred question raised by AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam in the Rajya Sabha.
Sahu said that all urban local bodies (ULBs) of 35 States and UTs became ODF in October, 2019.
“This has been achieved with the construction of 63.81 lakh Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) units, which is more than mission target of 58.99 lakh (108.17 percent) and 6.36 lakh community toilet and public toilet (CT/PT) seats have been constructed against the mission target of 5.07 lakh (125.44 percent),” Sahu said.
He said that the Government of India has allocated Rs 10,930.12 crores under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) component of SBM-U 2.0.
“Out of which projects having a central share of Rs 9439.85 crore have been approved and Rs 2022.76 crore have been claimed by the States and UTs,” Sahu said.
