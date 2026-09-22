ETV Bharat / bharat

India Warns Nationals Against Using Malaysia's Visa-Free Entry To Seek Employment

New Delhi: India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Malaysia not to use the country's 30-day visa-free entry facility to seek employment.

In an advisory posted on X, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said it has noticed a “noticeable increase” in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia who are "misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises." The High Commission said the 30-day visa-free facility is meant for tourism and social visits and does not permit employment.

"There is a noticeable increase in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment. The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment," the post said.