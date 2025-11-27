ETV Bharat / bharat

India Wants ICANN To Disclose Website Owner Details Within 24 Hours: Meity

New Delhi: The Central government has requested global internet body ICANN to disclose details of website owners or registrants within 24 hours in cases of emergency requests from law enforcement agencies, a senior IT ministry official said on Thursday.

While speaking at India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2025, Meity Joint Secretary Sushil Pal said the government has also sought mandatory participation from all registrars engaged in website name registration to share registrational details under the system being piloted in the country.

"As a GAC (Governmental Advisory Committee) member in the ICANN, we have been taking up the ICANN forum to shape the global policy discussion. We have been actively pushing for a 24-hour response for the Whois disclosure, I mean, WHOis disclosure meaning by the personal details of the domain name holder, for the emergency request," Pal said.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is a multi-stakeholder global body that decides on management and protocols for operating World Wide Web. Whois service provides details of the website name registrant details, but several entities pay a fee to hide their details.