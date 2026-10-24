ETV Bharat / bharat

India Wants Change Of Govt Via Democratic Means: Sibal Slams Bhagwat's Regime Change Remarks

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent “regime change” remarks, saying India wanted a change of government through democratic means and accusing the Sangh leader of refusing to acknowledge this. Sibal said the country needed change and that the people of India had decided there would be one.

“When, how, and most peacefully it will happen, only time will tell,” he said at a press conference here. Sibal said he was surprised that Bhagwat had compared calls for regime change in India with recent developments in Nepal, Bangladesh, Albania and France.

“I am surprised that he even made that comparison, because as far as those kinds of open revolts are concerned, ultimately they brought about a kind of violence which none of us support,” Sibal said.

“What India wants is a change of government through democratic means, and I think that Mohan Bhagwat understands that, but yet is not willing to acknowledge it,” he added.

Sibal said the young people who gathered at Jantar Mantar held peaceful protests and did not carry weapons or stones. They also went on a hunger strike, he said. He alleged that any violence during the protest was caused by outside agencies and questioned the circumstances in which a truck carrying stones was found at the site.

“Nobody has yet inquired as to where that truck came from or how that truck came, because the police and law and order are under the control of the Union through the Lieutenant Governor,” the Independent MP said.

Sibal said the regime change being sought was a change of government and the existing political dispensation through democratic means. He also accused the RSS of having participated in a previous “regime change” by supporting Arvind Kejriwal, which, he claimed, contributed to the fall of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

“It was through the legal process -- in other words, there was an election, (Narendra) Modi ji came to power, and we have suffered 12 years of power under Modi ji, and RSS has benefited greatly,” he said.

Questioning Bhagwat’s assertion that regime change would not bring about fundamental change, Sibal asked why the RSS had supported Kejriwal in the past. Calling Bhagwat’s remarks about regime change in countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal a “bogey”, Sibal accused the RSS chief of avoiding issues confronting India.

He referred to the Cockroach Janata Party’s protests over the state of school education and alleged that Bhagwat had remained silent on the issue because the RSS benefited from the BJP-led government.