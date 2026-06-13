India Vs Afghanistan: Rain And Cloudy Shadow Over 1st ODI In Dharamshala
Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, where the first match is scheduled today, received heavy rainfall on Friday and today morning.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Dharamshala: Cricket excitement is expected to peak in the beautiful city of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, as the Indian team prepares to face Afghanistan today in the first one-day international match of the bilateral series, though the weather might disrupt the match. The sky has been overcast since morning, so the eyes of the players and thousands of cricket fans are now fixed on the weather.
Dharamshala received heavy rain on Friday night, which cooled the weather. On Saturday morning too, the sky was cloudy and intermittent light rain continued. However, preparations on the ground continued as usual. The ground staff constantly monitors the pitch and the outfield to ensure the game is not affected even if the weather changes.
There is a 49 per cent chance of rain about an hour before the match starts. The weather department has predicted rain till 9 pm. The weather department has issued an alert for light to moderate rain in many areas of Himachal Pradesh today.
Late night and morning light rain and clouds can also affect the strategy for the toss and the combination of both teams. Dharamshala's pitch is considered helpful for fast bowlers. In humid and cloudy conditions, fast bowlers can get extra swing and bounce, which can cause trouble for the batsmen. Batsmen may need to be cautious in the early overs. Due to swing and humidity, teams will want to bowl first.
Return Of Rohit Sharma
The Indian team will try to take advantage of the home conditions and the return of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The Indian team looks stronger than Afghanistan, but Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous teams in limited-overs cricket. They have a dangerous spin attack, a good pace attack, and quality batters, and has defeated many big teams.
There is a lot of excitement among cricket lovers for the match. Considering the possibility of a large number of spectators reaching the stadium, the administration and the police have made special arrangements for security and traffic arrangements.
Both Teams Practiced
Both the teams worked hard in yesterday's practice session. During the practice session, the players practiced batting and bowling in the nets, while special emphasis was also placed on fielding drills. The team management and coaching staff were seen constantly discussing the strategy with the players.
The Dharamshala pitch is traditionally considered conducive to fast bowlers, so both teams have finalised their preparations to suit the local conditions. At the moment, cricket fans are hoping the weather will be kind so they get a chance to watch the full 50 overs.
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