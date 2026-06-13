ETV Bharat / bharat

India Vs Afghanistan: Rain And Cloudy Shadow Over 1st ODI In Dharamshala

Covers placed on the pitch as it rains before the first ODI match between India and Afghanistan at Dharamshala on Saturday ( IANS )

Dharamshala: Cricket excitement is expected to peak in the beautiful city of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, as the Indian team prepares to face Afghanistan today in the first one-day international match of the bilateral series, though the weather might disrupt the match. The sky has been overcast since morning, so the eyes of the players and thousands of cricket fans are now fixed on the weather.

Dharamshala received heavy rain on Friday night, which cooled the weather. On Saturday morning too, the sky was cloudy and intermittent light rain continued. However, preparations on the ground continued as usual. The ground staff constantly monitors the pitch and the outfield to ensure the game is not affected even if the weather changes.

There is a 49 per cent chance of rain about an hour before the match starts. The weather department has predicted rain till 9 pm. The weather department has issued an alert for light to moderate rain in many areas of Himachal Pradesh today.

Late night and morning light rain and clouds can also affect the strategy for the toss and the combination of both teams. Dharamshala's pitch is considered helpful for fast bowlers. In humid and cloudy conditions, fast bowlers can get extra swing and bounce, which can cause trouble for the batsmen. Batsmen may need to be cautious in the early overs. Due to swing and humidity, teams will want to bowl first.

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