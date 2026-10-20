India Flags UN's 'Challenging' Liquidity Situation, Says Unpaid Assessment At Unacceptably High Levels
Surendra Adhana delivered India’s national statement on 'Improving the financial situation of the United Nations'.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
New Delhi: India has flagged the "challenging" liquidity situation of the United Nations this year, as it called out the “unacceptably high levels” of unpaid assessments owed by just one member state.
Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Surendra Adhana delivered India’s national statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly on ‘Improving the financial situation of the United Nations’ at United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday.
“We consider that full, timely and unconditional payment of assessed contribution is the Charter obligation of every Member State,” Adhana said.
#IndiaAtUN Surendra Adhana, Counsellor, delivered 🇮🇳's statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UNGA on the agenda item: “Improving the financial situation of the United Nations”, highlighting the following: ➡️ Full, timely and unconditional payment of assessments is a Charter obligation of every Member State. ➡️ 🇮🇳 pays its assessed contributions in full, on time, and often in advance. ➡️ Efficient and effective mandate delivery and the provision of adequate and timely resources to the Secretariat go hand in hand. ➡️ Despite a marginal drop in the regular budget unpaid assessments to $1.46 billion in 2026 from $1.87 billion a year ago, unpaid assessments remain at unacceptably high levels, with over 90 per cent of the arrears owed by one Member State. ➡️ Situation in @UN peacekeeping is more precarious, with unpaid assessments reaching $4.1 billion, up from $3.7 billion last year, while collections stagnated at around $1.4 billion. And, two Member States alone account for roughly 88 per cent of this amount. ➡️ Urged all Member States, especially those with the requisite means, to take expeditious action to fulfill their financial obligations. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 20, 2026
"We note with concern that the liquidity situation in 2026 remained challenging due to the collection uncertainties and low cash balance,” he said.
“While we have noted the marginal drop in the regular budget unpaid assessment to USD 1.46 billion from the USD 1.87 billion a year ago, the reality is that the unpaid assessment continued to remain at unacceptably high levels, and over 90 per cent of the regular budget arrears are owed by one member state,” he said.
India has consistently paid its assessment in full, on time, and often in advance. This year, India was among the 55 Member States that paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day due period. India made a payment of USD 35.18 million in February this year.
The US is the single largest financial contributor to the UN, paying 22 per cent of the regular budget and 27per cent of the peacekeeping budget.
In September, Washington paid USD 725 million to the UN regular budget and an additional USD 102 million for peacekeeping. But the US still owes the UN over USD 4 billion for its regular budget and peacekeeping arrears.
Adhana noted that the respite resulting from a strong collection in the third quarter needs to be sustained. India welcomed that 141 member states had paid in full their assessment by September 30 this year compared to 136 member states last year.
India also voiced concern over the financial situation in UN peacekeeping, describing it as “more worrisome”.
Adhana noted that unpaid assessments for UN peacekeeping reached USD 4.1 billion, up from USD 3.7 billion last year, while collection stagnated at around 1.4 billion.
“Two member states alone account for roughly 88 per cent of this amount,” he said.
US and China are the top two contributors to UN peacekeeping. China paid USD 641.4 million in September for its regular UN budget contributions.
“We urge all Member States, especially those with requisite means, to take expeditious action to fulfill their financial obligations. This is critical to ensuring a financially healthy and sound United Nations with zero indebtedness. It is an integral part of our common quest for prudent budgetary and financial management of the organisation,” he said.
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