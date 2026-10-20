ETV Bharat / bharat

India Flags UN's 'Challenging' Liquidity Situation, Says Unpaid Assessment At Unacceptably High Levels

New Delhi: India has flagged the "challenging" liquidity situation of the United Nations this year, as it called out the “unacceptably high levels” of unpaid assessments owed by just one member state.

Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Surendra Adhana delivered India’s national statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly on ‘Improving the financial situation of the United Nations’ at United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday.

“We consider that full, timely and unconditional payment of assessed contribution is the Charter obligation of every Member State,” Adhana said.

"We note with concern that the liquidity situation in 2026 remained challenging due to the collection uncertainties and low cash balance,” he said.

“While we have noted the marginal drop in the regular budget unpaid assessment to USD 1.46 billion from the USD 1.87 billion a year ago, the reality is that the unpaid assessment continued to remain at unacceptably high levels, and over 90 per cent of the regular budget arrears are owed by one member state,” he said.

India has consistently paid its assessment in full, on time, and often in advance. This year, India was among the 55 Member States that paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day due period. India made a payment of USD 35.18 million in February this year.

The US is the single largest financial contributor to the UN, paying 22 per cent of the regular budget and 27per cent of the peacekeeping budget.

In September, Washington paid USD 725 million to the UN regular budget and an additional USD 102 million for peacekeeping. But the US still owes the UN over USD 4 billion for its regular budget and peacekeeping arrears.