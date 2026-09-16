ETV Bharat / bharat

India Voices Concern Over Attempted Drone Attack On Makkah

New Delhi: India on Wednesday voiced deep concern over an attempted drone attack on the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia and renewed its call for early restoration of peace in West Asia. Saudi authorities said in Riyadh that a drone sent by Houthi militants attempting to target Makkah was intercepted and destroyed on Tuesday evening.

"We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure," he said.

"The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world," Jaiswal said. The spokesperson was responding to a media query.

Jaiswal further added: "We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region." The drone attack targeting Makkah is being seen as a major escalation in the tensions in West Asia, especially after the Houthis carried out several strikes on Saudi Arabia.

Several areas along Saudi Arabia's western coast, including Makkah, were placed on security alert on Tuesday after Saudi authorities said their air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city.

The drone was destroyed before it entered Mecca's prohibited airspace, according to Saudi authorities. The Houthis, however, denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.