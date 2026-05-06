ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Vietnam Elevate Ties To Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership; Set USD 25 Bn Trade Target

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Vietnam's Health Minister Dao Hong Lan exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a joint press statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnam President To Lam Putin at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Vietnam on Wednesday elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership and set a USD 25 billion annual trade target by 2030 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President To Lam held talks focusing on expanding bilateral ties in areas of trade, defence, and critical minerals in the face of increasing geopolitical upheavals.

Following the Modi-Lam meeting, the two sides signed as many as 13 agreements which will provide for deeper two ways engagements in a range of areas including digital payments, rare earth minerals, pharmaceuticals, education, banking and culture.

Modi and Lam also deliberated on the situation in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing assertiveness in the region, and agreed to continue to contribute to the rule-of-law, peace, stability, and prosperity.

It is understood that China's growing military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea also figured in the delegation-level talks between the two sides. Elected as president earlier this month, Lam began his first state visit to India on Tuesday, leading a high-level delegation for a three-day trip.

"A decade ago, Vietnam became India's first comprehensive strategic partner in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) . Since then, our relations have made rapid and comprehensive progress," Modi said in his media statement.

"Building on this strong foundation, today we are elevating our relations to the level of Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will now advance our partnership to even higher goals," he said.

"Our cooperation will reach new levels in every area 'culture, connectivity, and capacity building, as well as security, sustainability, and supply chain resilience," Modi added. He noted that the bilateral trade between India and Vietnam has doubled in the last decade to reach USD 16 billion and that the target now is to increase it to USD 25 billion by 2030.