India, Uzbekistan Review Strategic Ties; Focus On Boosting Cooperation In Mining, Energy, Defence And Other Sectors
Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education and culture, EAM Jaishankar said.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:53 AM IST
New Delhi: India and Uzbekistan discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas including energy, infrastructure, defence, trade, mining, education and culture, and also reviewed their strategic partnership during Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov's visit to New Delhi on Monday.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he held detailed talks with Saidov and discussed regional challenges as well as ways to expand cooperation at multilateral forums. "Great to meet my friend FM Saidov of Uzbekistan. Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education & culture," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
During the meeting, Jaishankar said India and Uzbekistan are looking to expand their cooperation into the mining sector, particularly critical and rare earth minerals.
Great to meet my friend @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 3, 2026
Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education & culture.
We also discussed key regional challenges and exchanged views on expanding our… pic.twitter.com/VAWTjoMChz
"Our bilateral relations over the years have expanded. And today, they really span a very diverse range of domains from construction and digital to energy, health, education. We want to take it into mining," he said.
If reports are anything to go by, trade between India and Uzbekistan currently stands at around USD 1 billion. Jaishankar said there is significant scope to increase the figure. "We definitely think that that number should go up," he said.
EAM Jaishankar also expressed India's support for Uzbekistan's chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for 2027-29. He appreciated Uzbekistan's firm position against terrorism and its support for India as New Delhi hosts the BRICS Summit.
Earlier on Monday, Saidov called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, during which discussions were held on strengthening bilateral ties, including cooperation in trade, critical minerals, education and other sectors.
Murmu said there is immense potential for cooperation between India and Uzbekistan in the mining sector, particularly in rare earth minerals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology.
Mr Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that both countries share deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties, rooted in ancient trade routes. The… pic.twitter.com/NOvIHpE8vq— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2026
An India-Uzbekistan Business Forum was also organised during Saidov's visit to promote greater commercial cooperation between the two countries.
Sources said, more than 3000 Uzbek officials, professionals and students have benefited from India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training courses and scholarship programmes, while over 16,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies in Uzbekistan.
Both sides expressed confidence that the discussions during the visit would further strengthen friendship, trust and cooperation between India and Uzbekistan and deepen their strategic engagement in Central Asia.