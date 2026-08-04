ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Uzbekistan Review Strategic Ties; Focus On Boosting Cooperation In Mining, Energy, Defence And Other Sectors

New Delhi: India and Uzbekistan discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas including energy, infrastructure, defence, trade, mining, education and culture, and also reviewed their strategic partnership during Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov's visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he held detailed talks with Saidov and discussed regional challenges as well as ways to expand cooperation at multilateral forums. "Great to meet my friend FM Saidov of Uzbekistan. Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education & culture," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Jaishankar said India and Uzbekistan are looking to expand their cooperation into the mining sector, particularly critical and rare earth minerals.

"Our bilateral relations over the years have expanded. And today, they really span a very diverse range of domains from construction and digital to energy, health, education. We want to take it into mining," he said.

If reports are anything to go by, trade between India and Uzbekistan currently stands at around USD 1 billion. Jaishankar said there is significant scope to increase the figure. "We definitely think that that number should go up," he said.