India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise To Be Held From April 12-25
The exercise will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Troops from India and Uzbekistan will take part in a joint military exercise from April 12 to 25 to foster cooperation and enhance their capability to conduct combined operations in semi-mountainous terrain. The Indian contingent departed on Sunday for the seventh edition of the India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise 'Dustlik', officials said.
The joint training will culminate in a 48-hour exercise aimed at validating tactical drills for joint operations, with a focus on the preparation and execution of special operations for neutralisation of unlawful armed groups, officials said. The exercise will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations, and further strengthen interoperability, operational synergy and command-and-control coordination between the contingents, they said.
The drill is scheduled to be conducted at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area in Namangam, Uzbekistan, from April 12-25, they said. Exercise Dustlik is a yearly event conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan. The previous edition was conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Pune, in April 2025.
The Indian contingent, comprising 60 personnel, is being represented by 45 personnel from the Indian Army -- majorly from a battalion of the Mahar Regiment -- and 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The Uzbekistan contingent also comprises approximately 60 personnel from the Uzbekistan Army and its Air Force. The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills, the statement said.
It will also establish a unified operational algorithm between the command-and-control structures of both contingents for planning and execution of joint operations, officials said. Key operational aspects to be practised include land navigation, strike missions on enemy bases and seizure of enemy-held areas, the ministry said.
The Indian contingent will take the opportunity to familiarise itself with the operational procedures and drills of the Uzbekistan armed forces and share its operational experiences with the Uzbekistani contingent, it said.
The exercise will facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both countries. It will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, officials said.
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