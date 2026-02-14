ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Pact Death Sentence For Farmers: RJD MP Sudhakar Singh

New Delhi: The proposed India-US trade agreement would amount to a "death sentence" for Indian farmers and will be opposed "from the streets to Parliament", RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said, alleging that the Centre is moving ahead with the pact without consulting farmer organisations.

In an interview with PTI, Singh -- a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture -- said farmer groups are preparing for nationwide mobilisation against the pact if adequate safeguards are not built in.

"This is a death warrant for the farmers of India, prepared without taking the opinion of the farmers of the country," he said, cautioning that protests would intensify if the government proceeds without addressing their concerns.

"Whenever there is an opportunity, we will fight both in Parliament and on the streets, and if necessary, we will also come to Delhi," he said. Singh argued that while imports may be necessary in sectors such as defence or energy, agriculture cannot be treated on the same footing, as it directly concerns food security and livelihoods.

"If we look at the trade deal, we can agree on many things. But agriculture is different. We are not only consumers, but we are also producers and exporters," he said, recalling the food shortages of 1965-67 to underline the risks of weakening domestic farm protections.

Citing past trade arrangements, Singh claimed that the Indian farmers had suffered after the ASEAN pact led to a surge in edible oil imports, and said rubber growers in southern India had also faced distress.

"Our experience is that bilateral trade deals are not beneficial for farmers. There is already the WTO framework," he said, referring to the World Trade Organisation. Singh also claimed that the government's messaging on the proposed agreement lacked clarity.

"There is one statement in the morning, another in the afternoon and another in the evening. Even statements coming from America say agricultural products may enter India at zero tariff. How can anyone say agriculture will not be affected?" he said.

Singh warned that the removal of non-tariff barriers could trigger changes in India's plant protection and seed regulations. "If non-tariff barriers are removed, will our protection laws also be changed? Farmers are worried about that," he said.

Linking the issue to pending agricultural legislations, Singh said the Seeds Bill, Pesticide Bill and Electricity (Amendment) Bill should be examined by the Parliamentary Standing Committee.