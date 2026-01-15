ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal 'Very Near' But Can't Put A Deadline: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi: India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal asserted on Thursday that the much-anticipated first tranche of India-US BTA is "very near" but stopped short of putting out a timeline. "There are engagements going on, and negotiating teams are talking virtually on issues which are still pending. But we can't put a deadline. It's very near. That will happen as long as both sides are ready, they feel it is the right time to announce," he told reporters.

A team of US officials led by Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, Deputy USTR, Rick Switzer, met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on December 10, 2025 and the Commerce Secretary Agrawal on December 11, 2025, at Vanijya Bhawan, to take forward the negotiations. Agrwal also noted that India's exports to the US are "still holding on to a positive trend."

"It was still doing around USD 7 billion (monthly) despite high tariffs. We are focusing more on areas where tariffs are less, or in areas where tariffs are there, and industry has been showing resilience and holding on to the supply chains," he said.

There were apprehensions that India's exports to the US would with additional tariffs imposed by the US administration.

Talking about India's energy imports, Commerce Secretary said India has been buying from all traditional suppliers but largely Middle East. "We are buying a lot of oil from US these days. Import from US is increased," he said. Energy trade has been a bone of contention in the trade deal talks with the US, and the Trump administration wants more shipments to come to India. India imports over 80 per cent of its energy needs.