India-US Trade Deal Lacks Transparency, Tariffs Higher Than Before: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
The Jamaat president said that the lack of clarity regarding claims about India’s oil purchases from Russia has further added to confusion.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President Syed Sadatullah Husaini on Saturday said that the tariff rates projected as part of the India-US trade deal are, in fact, higher than the tariff rates that existed earlier.
In a press conference at New Delhi, Husaini said that neither Parliament nor the people of India have been taken into confidence regarding the finer details of this agreement. “It is particularly concerning that the tariff levels now being projected as a success are, in fact, higher than the tariff rates that existed earlier. JIH is also worried about indications that India may open up its agriculture sector, which has so far enjoyed tariff protection, potentially impacting farmers’ livelihoods and food security,” he said.
The Jamaat president added that the lack of clarity regarding claims about India’s oil purchases from Russia has further added to confusion, as there has been neither official confirmation nor denial from the government, raising concerns about sovereignty and independent decision-making.
Referring to the Union Budget, Husaini said, “While the government has emphasised macroeconomic stability, capital expenditure and fiscal discipline, the Budget falls short in addressing employment generation, social sector needs, widening inequality and the growing burden of public debt”.
He further noted that social sector spending remains subdued, with Union government expenditure on health and education remaining far below stated national policy goals. “Persistent under-utilisation of funds in welfare schemes and rising dependence on borrowing, with interest payments accounting for a significant share of total expenditure, constrain fiscal space and crowd out essential social spending,” he said. JIH reiterated that economic growth without adequate investment in human development and social justice cannot lead to inclusive and sustainable progress.
Malik Moatasim Khan, Vice President of the organisation, condemned the growing incidence of violence and discrimination against religious minorities, Dalit communities and other socially marginalised groups in the country. Citing reports that documented 1,318 hate speech events in 2025, of which 98 per cent targeted Muslims, along with numerous caste-based atrocities across the country, he said that such incidents reflect a disturbing erosion of constitutional values and social harmony.
Referring to the recent incident in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, the JIH Vice President said, “Some courageous youth attempted to protect a Muslim trader from a communal attack. However, instead of arresting the perpetrators of communal unrest, the police filed an FIR against these youth, making a mockery of law and order.” He also called for swift investigation and accountability in all cases of communal and caste-based violence.
