India-US Trade Deal Lacks Transparency, Tariffs Higher Than Before: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President Syed Sadatullah Husaini on Saturday said that the tariff rates projected as part of the India-US trade deal are, in fact, higher than the tariff rates that existed earlier.

In a press conference at New Delhi, Husaini said that neither Parliament nor the people of India have been taken into confidence regarding the finer details of this agreement. “It is particularly concerning that the tariff levels now being projected as a success are, in fact, higher than the tariff rates that existed earlier. JIH is also worried about indications that India may open up its agriculture sector, which has so far enjoyed tariff protection, potentially impacting farmers’ livelihoods and food security,” he said.

The Jamaat president added that the lack of clarity regarding claims about India’s oil purchases from Russia has further added to confusion, as there has been neither official confirmation nor denial from the government, raising concerns about sovereignty and independent decision-making.

Referring to the Union Budget, Husaini said, “While the government has emphasised macroeconomic stability, capital expenditure and fiscal discipline, the Budget falls short in addressing employment generation, social sector needs, widening inequality and the growing burden of public debt”.