ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal Talks Begin Today; Piyush Goyal Says Discussions On About 'Small Issues, Commas And Full Stops'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and the US are to hold fresh trade negotiations from Tuesday as both sides are aiming to finalise the first phase of a long-awaited Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that could significantly reshape trade ties between the two countries.

The talks that are scheduled between June 2 and June 4 are expected to focus on finalising the legal text and ironing out remaining issues in the proposed interim agreement, whose broader framework has already been agreed upon.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday stated that around 99 per cent of the negotiations have already been completed, with only a few issues still being resolved.

He said negotiations are now focused on a few minor issues, "commas and full stops". He said that the US team is here to hold talks on finalising the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

On February 3, both sides announced the framework for the first phase of the BTA.

"...mostly everything is finalised. As you know, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said that 99 per cent of the things have been finalised. Discussions are going on about small issues, commas and full stops," Goyal said.

"While finalising, how will the legal changes that have taken place in the US be reflected in the final agreement, and what kind of changes will be made accordingly. After finalising that, I am fully confident that, with the US, we will conclude the first tranche of the BTA as soon as possible, sign it and start further discussions on how to have a more comprehensive BTA," he told reporters here.

The US team will be led by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch. India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain is an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.

The two sides are "proposed to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas, such as market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, and economic security alignment", the commerce ministry has said.

On February 7, India and the US issued a joint statement finalising the contours or framework of the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) or an interim trade agreement. Now, both sides will have to finalise the legal text for that deal.

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-US BTA negotiations.

According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. It had removed the 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil and was to cut the remaining 25 per cent to 18 per cent under the pact.

But, on February 20 this year, the US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs, which were imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).