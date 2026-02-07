India-US Trade Deal: SKM Demands Goyal's Resignation, Calls For 'General Strike' On Feb 12
The farmers' body said import of Soya Oil, Ethanol and fresh fruits will ruin farmers of Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern states
Published : February 7, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Parliament that India’s sensitive sectors of agriculture and dairy have been excluded from the Indo-US bilateral trade deal, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanded his resignation while calling for a 'general strike' on February 12 to "give a befitting reply to the anti-people Modi Government".
The farmers' body, in a release stated, "The framework for interim agreement on USA-India Trade outlining key terms highlights total surrender before US Agriculture MNC giants by RSS-BJP led Narendra Modi government which has already welcomed this framework".
The release said, "As per the framework released by the Press Information Bureau, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."
It further stated that the framework is an abject rejection of the claim of the Commerce Minister that the agriculture and dairy sectors are out of the Free Trade Agreements and the Government of India will not make any compromise on the interests of agriculture. "Dairy products are part of the FTAs signed with UK, New Zealand and EU and the fresh revelations have undoubtedly proved the Commerce Minister is consciously propagating falsehood and betraying the farmers and the entire people. SKM considers the role of Commerce Minister as a traitor and demands his immediate resignation," the release said.
On the free trade between US and India, the farmers' body said, "18 per cent US tariff and zero per cent tariff by India is not free trade. Tariff on Indian goods has actually risen from zero to 3 per cent in 2023-24 to 18 per cent, while our tariff rates on US agri. products that stood at 30 to 150% are now down to zero. This will make Indian agriculture hang by the noose of US MNCs."
It said, "As per the Framework for Interim Agreement, non-tariff barriers are to be reduced and that will help import of milk from the USA. RSS had been claiming no import of milk of animals fed with meat. That was a non-tariff barrier. Now RSS has been made to eat its own claim by Master Donald Trump and they have cowed down completely".
Referring to a PIB press note, the SKM said, "Maize will be sold as dried distilled grain and DDB along with Sorghum as animal feed. Control of the animal feed market will be completely monopolized by US companies. USA is already exporting crops such as maize, soyabean, cotton to India and US wheat is being exported at Rs 18.50 per kg and that will kill Indian farmers if it is allowed to flood the Indian markets. There will be freedom to import GM foods and GM seeds that will ruin our natural fertility apart from damaging our cereal, pulses and oilseeds markets".
It said, "Soya oil is on target for import. Ethanol too will be imported freely. Import of fresh fruits such as Apple, Pineapple, Coco, dry fruits including Cashew will ruin the farmers of Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and other North Eastern states".
The release said, "The Indian industry, agriculture and dairy sectors are now under grave threat of cheap imports that will be dumped into Indian markets".
It said the Union Budget presented on February 1 has already exposed that declining agricultural growth (3.1 per cent) and employment generation and that the Govt has no proposals/suggestions to solve the lack of growth. "MSP is continuously below even the A2 costs, market prices are below MSP rates, cost of urea and DAP are being raised, peasant debt is rising. Social expenditure has been cut across the board. RSS-BJP Govt.’s full scale attack against urban workers and rural labourers through 4LC and VB-GRAMG was already in the service of corporate houses and MNCs," it added.
The farmers' body said, Agriculture Secretary Rollins has claimed that India is the largest agriculture market and its opening up for the USA will bring income to rural USA. "RSS is pushing the country with the largest number of poor and destitute population into more inhuman existence to help profits of their favourite Foreign Masters. The Modi Govt is forcing heavily subsidized agricultural products and dairy products on Indian markets. Indian agriculture already suffers from a negative government subsidy. 172 million rural households and 86% farmers being small and marginal are under heavy threat of an imperialist onslaught on their livelihood, being promoted by the Govt. of India," it stated.
The SKM appealed to "all the political parties, kisan and agricultural workers organisations, trade unions and all the mass and class organisations representing the people to respond to the most anti-national trade agreements in the history of India with total disrespect to the Indian Parliament and democracy and rally to prevent the Government’s sell out of Indian farmers and agriculture to MNCs".
Earlier in the day, Goyal had said, "Placing farmers at the heart of India's trade strategy". He said the India-US Interim Trade framework expands export opportunities without making any concessions on dairy or other sensitive domestic produce, reflecting a firm negotiating position even as market access improves.
Addressing a press conference after the joint statement of the trade agreement, Goyal said the day would be remembered as a historic moment, one to be written in 'golden letters'. He said the agreement opens up access to a nearly 30 trillion US dollar economy for Indian exporters under most preferred duty terms, while fully safeguarding the interests of Indian farmers.
