ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal: SKM Demands Goyal's Resignation, Calls For 'General Strike' On Feb 12

New Delhi: Days after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Parliament that India’s sensitive sectors of agriculture and dairy have been excluded from the Indo-US bilateral trade deal, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanded his resignation while calling for a 'general strike' on February 12 to "give a befitting reply to the anti-people Modi Government".

The farmers' body, in a release stated, "The framework for interim agreement on USA-India Trade outlining key terms highlights total surrender before US Agriculture MNC giants by RSS-BJP led Narendra Modi government which has already welcomed this framework".

The release said, "As per the framework released by the Press Information Bureau, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."

It further stated that the framework is an abject rejection of the claim of the Commerce Minister that the agriculture and dairy sectors are out of the Free Trade Agreements and the Government of India will not make any compromise on the interests of agriculture. "Dairy products are part of the FTAs signed with UK, New Zealand and EU and the fresh revelations have undoubtedly proved the Commerce Minister is consciously propagating falsehood and betraying the farmers and the entire people. SKM considers the role of Commerce Minister as a traitor and demands his immediate resignation," the release said.

On the free trade between US and India, the farmers' body said, "18 per cent US tariff and zero per cent tariff by India is not free trade. Tariff on Indian goods has actually risen from zero to 3 per cent in 2023-24 to 18 per cent, while our tariff rates on US agri. products that stood at 30 to 150% are now down to zero. This will make Indian agriculture hang by the noose of US MNCs."

It said, "As per the Framework for Interim Agreement, non-tariff barriers are to be reduced and that will help import of milk from the USA. RSS had been claiming no import of milk of animals fed with meat. That was a non-tariff barrier. Now RSS has been made to eat its own claim by Master Donald Trump and they have cowed down completely".

Referring to a PIB press note, the SKM said, "Maize will be sold as dried distilled grain and DDB along with Sorghum as animal feed. Control of the animal feed market will be completely monopolized by US companies. USA is already exporting crops such as maize, soyabean, cotton to India and US wheat is being exported at Rs 18.50 per kg and that will kill Indian farmers if it is allowed to flood the Indian markets. There will be freedom to import GM foods and GM seeds that will ruin our natural fertility apart from damaging our cereal, pulses and oilseeds markets".