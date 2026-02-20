India-US Trade Deal: Rahul Gandhi Terms It 'Shameful Surrender', Goyal Counters LoP's 'Ridiculous' Claims
Through the trade deal, Goyal said, India has "safeguarded all the sensitive sectors, which eventually makes it a great win-win solution for both countries".
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the Central government's approach to the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that India had made significant concessions without securing adequate benefits in return.
In a social media post, Gandhi asked why farmers' livelihood was put at stake to please the United States and why India's energy security was compromised by allowing America to influence oil imports. He also questioned the reported increase of $100 billion annually in imports from the US, claiming there was no reciprocal commitment from the American side.
"Why were farmers sacrificed to please the Americans? Why was India's energy security compromised by allowing America to decide our oil imports? Why did we agree to increase US imports by $100 billion every year, without any reciprocal commitment in return?," Gandhi stated, referring to use of 'Jiu-Jitsu' during his speech in the Parliament recently.
व्यापार समझौते पर संसद में अपने भाषण में मैंने Jiu-Jitsu का उदाहरण क्यों इस्तेमाल किया?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2026
अमेरिकियों को खुश करने के लिए हमारे किसानों की कुर्बानी क्यों दी गई?
अमेरिका को हमारे तेल आयात तय करने देकर भारत की ऊर्जा सुरक्षा से समझौता क्यों किया गया?
बिना किसी पारस्परिक वादे के, हर… https://t.co/N3DS9BIEuU
The Leader of Opposition further alleged that the agreement could turn India into a "data colony" and described it as a "shameful surrender". He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an unfavourable deal in which India was "giving away so much and getting very little in return".
"Why would Modi ji accept such an agreement, in which India is giving away so much and appears to be getting very little in return? The answer to this shameful surrender lies hidden in the 'grips' and 'chokes' that the Prime Minister has been put under," he added.
Responding to the allegations, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed Gandhi's remarks, and said the Congress leader "does not seem to get any audience other than his followers on X" and that he lives in a world detached from reality.
Goyal termed the claims that India had agreed to buy from the US without any counter commitment as "ridiculous" and rejected the suggestion that the government had entered into a one-sided agreement.
Rahul Gandhi does not seem to get any audience other than his followers on X. He lives in a world detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/nujTgN3Zuv— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 20, 2026
Through the trade deal, Goyal said, India has "safeguarded all the sensitive sectors, which eventually makes it a great win-win solution for both countries".
Goyal asserted on Friday that the interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April. He also said that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with the United Kingdom and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.
Also Read
- US-India Trade Deal: Union Ministers Counter Rahul Gandhi's Claims, Assert Farmers' Interests 'Fully Protected'
- India-US Trade Pact To Cover Energy Needs, Ensure Competitive Crude Prices: Goyal
- Marco Rubio To Visit India In Next Few Months, Says Sergio Gor; Goyal Asserts Trade Deal Likely To Be Operational In April