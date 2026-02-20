ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal: Rahul Gandhi Terms It 'Shameful Surrender', Goyal Counters LoP's 'Ridiculous' Claims

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the Central government's approach to the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that India had made significant concessions without securing adequate benefits in return.

In a social media post, Gandhi asked why farmers' livelihood was put at stake to please the United States and why India's energy security was compromised by allowing America to influence oil imports. He also questioned the reported increase of $100 billion annually in imports from the US, claiming there was no reciprocal commitment from the American side.

"Why were farmers sacrificed to please the Americans? Why was India's energy security compromised by allowing America to decide our oil imports? Why did we agree to increase US imports by $100 billion every year, without any reciprocal commitment in return?," Gandhi stated, referring to use of 'Jiu-Jitsu' during his speech in the Parliament recently.

The Leader of Opposition further alleged that the agreement could turn India into a "data colony" and described it as a "shameful surrender". He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an unfavourable deal in which India was "giving away so much and getting very little in return".