ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Strengthen 'Make In India' Endeavours, Spur Growth': Senior Leaders Hail 'Historic' India-US Trade Deal

New Delhi: Senior Cabinet ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the India-US trade agreement on Tuesday, stating that it will boost growth in both economies and enhance the country's 'Make in India' initiatives.

Terming it a "historic deal", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the trade deal between the US and India will elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, paving way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth.

His remarks came soon after US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that India and the US have agreed on a trade deal, under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 percent from the current 25 percent. Trump said India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero, adding that New Delhi would buy American goods, including energy, worth more than USD 500 billion.

In a post on X, Shah said the deal will greatly benefit both nations and the people, with business between India and the US set to flourish further. "A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18 percent, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth," he said.

Congratulating PM Modi and President Trump on the deal, Shah said it will "elevate our strategic partnership and greatly benefit both nations and their people. Business between India and the US set to flourish further."

Hailing the pact, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said it will spur growth in both economies and encourage trusted technology ties. Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the US to attend a Washington-led ministerial meeting on the critical minerals supply chain, said he "welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade".

Jaishankar said, "This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties."