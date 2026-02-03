'Will Strengthen 'Make In India' Endeavours, Spur Growth': Senior Leaders Hail 'Historic' India-US Trade Deal
India and US agreed to trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18% from the current 25%.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Senior Cabinet ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the India-US trade agreement on Tuesday, stating that it will boost growth in both economies and enhance the country's 'Make in India' initiatives.
Terming it a "historic deal", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the trade deal between the US and India will elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, paving way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth.
His remarks came soon after US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that India and the US have agreed on a trade deal, under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 percent from the current 25 percent. Trump said India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero, adding that New Delhi would buy American goods, including energy, worth more than USD 500 billion.
A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18%, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 2, 2026
I congratulate PM @narendramodi and President @realDonaldTrump for this historic deal, which will elevate our…
In a post on X, Shah said the deal will greatly benefit both nations and the people, with business between India and the US set to flourish further. "A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18 percent, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth," he said.
Congratulating PM Modi and President Trump on the deal, Shah said it will "elevate our strategic partnership and greatly benefit both nations and their people. Business between India and the US set to flourish further."
Hailing the pact, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said it will spur growth in both economies and encourage trusted technology ties. Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the US to attend a Washington-led ministerial meeting on the critical minerals supply chain, said he "welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade".
Welcome the announcements on bilateral trade following the conversation between PM @narendramodi and President @realDonaldTrump.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2026
This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavors and encourage trusted…
Jaishankar said, "This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties."
"The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast, and we are confident of realising them. A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership," the minister added.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also welcomed the India-US trade agreement, saying it will open up huge opportunities for domestic farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers and promote the 'Make in India' initiative.
"This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world," Goyal said in a post on social media. He added that the development reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity.
Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji and President @RealDonaldTrump, as well as to the people of India and the United States, on the landmark trade agreement. This reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared…— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 2, 2026
"Both India and the US are natural allies, and our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions, and work together for peace, growth, and a brighter future for India and the US," he added.
On the trade deal, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said it would provide new momentum to the Indian economy and also give new impetus to the country's goal of attaining a developed status.
Taking to X, Nabin said, "This new progress in India-US relations is commendable. The strengthening of relations between India and the United States, two of the world's most powerful democracies, will have a very positive and far-reaching impact."
"This decision will provide new momentum to the progress of the Indian economy. It will also give new energy to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives," he said. "Congratulations to the prime minister. Under his able leadership, new opportunities are opening up for the youth of India," the BJP chief added.
The United States and India are the world’s largest democracies. Today’s developments in India–US cooperation mark a major leap for our economic future.— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) February 2, 2026
With new markets opening up for Made in India products, our youth and farmers will see greater opportunities than ever…
Following the trade agreement announcement, PM Modi said he was delighted that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 percent". He said after the phone conversation on Monday, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 percent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."
When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits the people and "unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation", the PM added.
