India US Trade Deal Welcomed Everywhere In India, Says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hailed the India-US Trade Deal, which was announced on Saturday.

"Today is a big day in the journey of Viksit Bharat 2047. The joint statement, which was finalised between India and the USA, is welcomed in the nooks and corners of the country. I saw a video of an artisan from Sambhal where he said that he would get orders as the tariff has been reduced to 18 per cent," Goyal told reporters here.

Goyal said there will be zero per cent duty on items like Gems and Smartphones. "In the field of agriculture, there are items like spices, tea, coffee and items made from it, coconut, coconut oil, cashewnut, many fruits and vegetables, bananas, mangoes, kiwi, papaya, pinapples, mushrooms, vegetable rooms, some bakery products, sessimic and poppy seats, processed fruits, the reciprocal tariff will be zero," Goyal maintained.