Interim Trade Pact With US One-sided, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised the interim trade agreement with the United States as "one-sided" and alleged that it will hurt the farming community, as agricultural imports will hit farming in India. Speaking in the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, he also said the agreement will damage the prospects of the industry and push back the 'Made in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)' initiatives of the government.

He questioned the delay in reaching an agreement with the US, saying that if this is what India gets in return, this could have taken place 11 months ago. Referring to the Union Budget presented on February 1, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that it is "directionless" and does not help in fulfilling the dreams of a developed India by 2047.