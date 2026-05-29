ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal Likely In Coming Weeks, Says US Envoy Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the US-India TRUST Initiative event at IIT Delhi on Friday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: United States (US) Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said an interim India-US trade agreement could be signed in the coming weeks or months, while describing the bilateral relationship as a defining partnership of the 21st century.

Speaking at the US-India TRUST Initiative event on "Advancing Partnership in Research and Innovation" at IIT Delhi, Gor said growing cooperation in trade, emerging technologies, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and space reflects the deepening ties between the two countries.

Gor said, "In just over two decades, bilateral trade has grown from US$ 20 billion to over US$ 220 billion in goods and services. That's not just volume; it reflects deeper, broader engagement and stronger economic integration."

Referring to ongoing trade negotiations, he said both sides are close to finalising an interim agreement.

"Just last week, India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last 1 per cent of that trade deal. Next week, we will welcome a US delegation here to continue those talks. We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months," he said.

Focus On Technology And Trusted Supply Chains

Calling India a key partner in shaping future technologies, Gor said cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies and advanced manufacturing is becoming increasingly important.

"We're gathered at a defining moment, one where critical and emerging technologies are fundamentally reshaping the global balance of power. And I believe no partnership is better positioned to lead that charge than ours," he said.

Gor also said the US was recalibrating its approach to export controls, suggesting the move could help expand cooperation in high-technology sectors.

Highlighting India's inclusion in the Pax Silica initiative, a trusted technology and supply-chain framework, Gor said New Delhi was among the first countries invited to join the platform.

"The reason India was in the first top 10 countries around the world to join this is that we trust this place. We trust the people here, we trust the technology, we trust your government," he said.

The ambassador also underlined India's growing role in pharmaceutical manufacturing, noting that nearly 40 per cent of generic medicines used in the US are sourced from India. He said cooperation in pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and advanced technologies would help build resilient, secure supply chains for the future.