India-US Trade Deal Likely In Coming Weeks, Says US Envoy Sergio Gor
Sergio Gor highlighted growing India-US cooperation in trade, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and space technologies.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST|
Updated : May 29, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: United States (US) Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said an interim India-US trade agreement could be signed in the coming weeks or months, while describing the bilateral relationship as a defining partnership of the 21st century.
Speaking at the US-India TRUST Initiative event on "Advancing Partnership in Research and Innovation" at IIT Delhi, Gor said growing cooperation in trade, emerging technologies, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and space reflects the deepening ties between the two countries.
Gor said, "In just over two decades, bilateral trade has grown from US$ 20 billion to over US$ 220 billion in goods and services. That's not just volume; it reflects deeper, broader engagement and stronger economic integration."
Referring to ongoing trade negotiations, he said both sides are close to finalising an interim agreement.
"Just last week, India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last 1 per cent of that trade deal. Next week, we will welcome a US delegation here to continue those talks. We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months," he said.
Focus On Technology And Trusted Supply Chains
Calling India a key partner in shaping future technologies, Gor said cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies and advanced manufacturing is becoming increasingly important.
"We're gathered at a defining moment, one where critical and emerging technologies are fundamentally reshaping the global balance of power. And I believe no partnership is better positioned to lead that charge than ours," he said.
Gor also said the US was recalibrating its approach to export controls, suggesting the move could help expand cooperation in high-technology sectors.
Highlighting India's inclusion in the Pax Silica initiative, a trusted technology and supply-chain framework, Gor said New Delhi was among the first countries invited to join the platform.
"The reason India was in the first top 10 countries around the world to join this is that we trust this place. We trust the people here, we trust the technology, we trust your government," he said.
The ambassador also underlined India's growing role in pharmaceutical manufacturing, noting that nearly 40 per cent of generic medicines used in the US are sourced from India. He said cooperation in pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and advanced technologies would help build resilient, secure supply chains for the future.
Gor welcomed India's National Critical Minerals Mission and said that collaboration in exploration, processing, recycling and research would strengthen the supply chains needed for emerging technologies and clean-energy systems.
Expanding Space Cooperation
The envoy described India as a trusted partner in space cooperation and highlighted growing collaboration between NASA and ISRO.
Referring to the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission and the recent Axiom-4 mission involving an Indian astronaut, Gor said the two countries are working together in advanced space technology, Earth observation and human spaceflight.
"When the United States leads, we invite trusted partners. We have seen over the last year and a half that India is that trusted partner. It's something that we look to build upon," he said.
Gor also said India's plans to expand its satellite programme and recent reforms allowing greater foreign investment in the space sector could create new opportunities for American companies.
Greater Collaboration Ahead
The ambassador said there remains enormous scope to deepen cooperation in research, innovation and higher education.
"The US is paying attention and it is involved, and it comes to India with an open hand. We are only beginning to realise the full potential of this partnership," he said.
Gor also called for deeper collaboration in research and innovation, saying institutions such as IIT Delhi would play a key role in developing future technologies and accelerating their commercialisation.
He said India's economic growth and infrastructure ambitions align closely with American strengths in energy, aviation, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and research and development.
"There are significant opportunities ahead to scale it into a more seamless, resilient and transformative economic relationship," he added.
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