India-US Trade Deal Is 'Best Of All', Makes Every Indian Proud: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal says Rahul Gandhi has been trying to mislead people and asks him to apologise for his remarks on the India-US Trade Deal.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday termed the India-US Trade Deal as the "best of all deals" among neighbours that will make every Indian proud and is a step towards ushering in the best for the country. He said this is the lowest tariff announced by the US compared to its neighbours.
He said the deal was first announced by US President Donald Trump and then thanked by PM Narendra Modi.
Goyal said a joint statement will be issued by both the countries. As soon as the final understanding is inked and the technical processes are completed, the full details of the deal will be shared, he said.
"I can assure the people of India that this dead will make every Indian proud, protect the interests the agriculture and dairy sectors and open new opportunities in areas of MSMS, engineering parts, textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, marine goods and others. Today, 140 crore Indians are celebrating over the dead," Goyal said.
Slamming Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for "misleading" people, Goyal said the Congress leader has nothing to do with country's progress. He said Rahul has no faith in our armed forces and has malicious intent towards India.
He said Congress leaders had been repeatedly questioning about the US-India Trade Deal and now that it has been done and dusted they are raising criticising it. This shows their double-standards. Rahul must apologise for his remarks, he added.
Goyal said Rahul and the Congress leaders, and members of the INDIA Bloc, Goyal said all these leaders should apologise for their baseless remarks on the deal. "The manner in which people in India and abroad are appreciating the deal, I believe they are a group of disgruntled rejected leaders who have failed very badly and will be rejected by the people of India, who will teach them a lesson for their negativity and anti-national thinking," Goyal said.