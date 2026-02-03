ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal Is 'Best Of All', Makes Every Indian Proud: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday termed the India-US Trade Deal as the "best of all deals" among neighbours that will make every Indian proud and is a step towards ushering in the best for the country. He said this is the lowest tariff announced by the US compared to its neighbours.

He said the deal was first announced by US President Donald Trump and then thanked by PM Narendra Modi.

Goyal said a joint statement will be issued by both the countries. As soon as the final understanding is inked and the technical processes are completed, the full details of the deal will be shared, he said.

"I can assure the people of India that this dead will make every Indian proud, protect the interests the agriculture and dairy sectors and open new opportunities in areas of MSMS, engineering parts, textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, marine goods and others. Today, 140 crore Indians are celebrating over the dead," Goyal said.