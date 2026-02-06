Indo-US Trade Deal Has Put India In A Stronger Export Position: Trade Expert Nishant Berlia
The biggest gains will be seen in labour-intensive industries such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, seafood, and fisheries, Berlia said.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The recent trade deal between India and the US has tilted the playing field in India's favour at a time when global supply chains are being reshaped.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nishant Berlia, Chair, International Affairs Committee (Americas) discussed the agreement in detail and outlined its benefits for India. Berlia said the deal offers much needed relief to labour intensive exporters and strengthens India's access to high value markets without compromising protections for farmers.
He also added that these labour intensive sectors were hit hard by US tariffs earlier and India has now secured access to nearly all major G7 markets.
Why The US Deal Matters Now
Berlia said, "If you look at where the most profitable markets are, they are still the G7 economies. India has now completed that picture. The EU deal was extremely important and the US was the missing piece. This agreement fills that gap. The deal strengthens India’s hand at a time when global companies are actively rethinking where they source and manufacture," he added.
The biggest gains, Berlia said, will be seen in labour-intensive industries such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, seafood, and fisheries. These are the sectors that employ large numbers of people and are dominated by MSMEs, he pointed out.
Meanwhile, he also said that the earlier US tariffs were very clearly targeted at labour-intensive sectors. Pharmaceuticals, electronics, and semiconductors were largely spared. This deal corrects that imbalance and puts India back in a competitive position where jobs matter most.
How India Compares With Other Exporters
Berlia noted that India's effective tariff rate of around 18 percent compares well with other exporting economies. Mexico and Canada are close to zero, Europe is around 15 percent, the UK about 10 percent, Vietnam is above 20 percent, and China is much higher. Even if tariffs stay, India is still well placed compared to most countries. "If I'm a global sourcing manager today, India looks like a much more attractive option than it did earlier," he said.
Supreme Court Decision Could Change The Picture
Berlia also pointed to the legal challenge to US tariffs, which is now before the US Supreme Court. He said that there is roughly a 70 percent probability, based on prediction markets, that the Supreme Court may rule against these tariffs. If that happens, we essentially go back to the earlier position. Even if the ruling does not go that way, at least there is clarity. In a worst-case scenario, we are not worse off than our competitors, he said, adding that India is protected from a major downside.
Farmer's Concerns Are Misplaced
On concerns raised by several farmer groups, Berlia said fears that the deal would hurt Indian agriculture are unfounded. He added that the Prime Minister has been very clear that agriculture remains protected, and "I don't see a reason for concern there".
Instead, he pointed to agro-processing as the real opportunity. Globally, agriculture is moving up the value chain. Agro-processing is where growth will come from, and India is well positioned in that space, he added.
India's Place In Global Supply Chains
According to Berlia, the deal strengthens India’s role in global supply chains by giving it preferential access to most G7 economies, with Canada expected to follow. "Companies don't want to rely on a single manufacturing base anymore, and India is now seen as a credible alternative. While India may not yet be the top manufacturing hub, the country is making a strong case to be among the top two globally," he said.
What Works In India's Favour
Beyond trade policy, Berlia highlighted India's improving macroeconomic conditions. He said that currently India’s inflation is around 1-2 percent, among the lowest globally. Interest rates are coming down, and that improves the cost of doing business. When currency movement is factored in, the dollar cost of borrowing for manufacturing in India can be lower than in the US. "Lower power costs, better land availability, state-level reforms, and improved infrastructure have also reduced operating costs. India is a dense, well-connected country. You can cover most of it in a few hours. That matters for logistics and investment," he added.
Budget Push Adds Momentum
Berlia also noted that the Union Budget's focus on fiscal consolidation is a quiet but important positive. He said that when debt-to-GDP comes down, interest rates come down. That frees up capital for consumers, industry, and exporters, he said.
He also mentioned about government's support for semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, data centres, and AI, noting that India's first semiconductor fabrication plant is expected to start production soon. "These sectors create ecosystems. The export impact is not immediate, but it is very real," Berlia added.
Long-Term Picture Remains Strong
While the outlook is positive, Berlia said that the next year could see some volatility, particularly because of political developments in the US. "Signing a deal is one thing. Living through it is another. There may be some short-term uncertainty," he said.
However, he said India's broader trade strategy offers protection. "India has shown it is a fair but tough negotiator. And with the EU deal and other FTAs, we are not dependent on just one market, especially when a large part of India’s population will enter the workforce between 2040 and 2047," he said.
When you combine that with better infrastructure, macro stability, and market access, India is well placed for the next phase of export growth, he added.