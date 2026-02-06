ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-US Trade Deal Has Put India In A Stronger Export Position: Trade Expert Nishant Berlia

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The recent trade deal between India and the US has tilted the playing field in India's favour at a time when global supply chains are being reshaped.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nishant Berlia, Chair, International Affairs Committee (Americas) discussed the agreement in detail and outlined its benefits for India. Berlia said the deal offers much needed relief to labour intensive exporters and strengthens India's access to high value markets without compromising protections for farmers.

He also added that these labour intensive sectors were hit hard by US tariffs earlier and India has now secured access to nearly all major G7 markets.

Why The US Deal Matters Now

Berlia said, "If you look at where the most profitable markets are, they are still the G7 economies. India has now completed that picture. The EU deal was extremely important and the US was the missing piece. This agreement fills that gap. The deal strengthens India’s hand at a time when global companies are actively rethinking where they source and manufacture," he added.

The biggest gains, Berlia said, will be seen in labour-intensive industries such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, seafood, and fisheries. These are the sectors that employ large numbers of people and are dominated by MSMEs, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, he also said that the earlier US tariffs were very clearly targeted at labour-intensive sectors. Pharmaceuticals, electronics, and semiconductors were largely spared. This deal corrects that imbalance and puts India back in a competitive position where jobs matter most.

How India Compares With Other Exporters

Berlia noted that India's effective tariff rate of around 18 percent compares well with other exporting economies. Mexico and Canada are close to zero, Europe is around 15 percent, the UK about 10 percent, Vietnam is above 20 percent, and China is much higher. Even if tariffs stay, India is still well placed compared to most countries. "If I'm a global sourcing manager today, India looks like a much more attractive option than it did earlier," he said.

Supreme Court Decision Could Change The Picture

Berlia also pointed to the legal challenge to US tariffs, which is now before the US Supreme Court. He said that there is roughly a 70 percent probability, based on prediction markets, that the Supreme Court may rule against these tariffs. If that happens, we essentially go back to the earlier position. Even if the ruling does not go that way, at least there is clarity. In a worst-case scenario, we are not worse off than our competitors, he said, adding that India is protected from a major downside.

Farmer's Concerns Are Misplaced