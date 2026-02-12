India-US Trade Deal Has Mortgaged Future Of 140 Crore Indians: LoP Rahul Gandhi
Whether from the Epstein files or the Adani Case, PM Modi has saved his power at the cost of national interest, alleged LoP Rahul Gandhi.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:26 AM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, saying the deal has mortgaged the future of 140 crore Indians.
After his speech in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget, Gandhi said that the agreement is "not one of equals, it is one of compulsion". He referred to "Epstein files and Adani case" and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has saved his power at the cost of national interest".
"India-US Trade Deal has mortgaged the future of 140 crore Indians. Youths' jobs are at stake, farmers' crops are on the negotiating table, and energy security is being surrendered to foreign conditions! No Prime Minister bends like this without massive pressure. India understands -- this deal is not one of equals, it is one of compulsion. Whether from the Epstein files or the Adani Case -- Modi ji has saved his power at the cost of national interest," the Congress leader stated in a post on X.
India–US Trade Deal ने 140 करोड़ भारतीयों का भविष्य गिरवी रख दिया।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2026
युवाओं के रोज़गार दांव पर,
किसानों की फसल समझौते की मेज़ पर,
और ऊर्जा सुरक्षा विदेशी शर्तों पर!
कोई PM बिना भारी दबाव के ऐसे घुटने नहीं टेकता। भारत समझता है - यह समझौता बराबरी का नहीं, मजबूरी का है।
Epstein… pic.twitter.com/8wzzQCa6nS
In another post, Gandhi cited the upcoming AI Summit being hosted in New Delhi, and said PM Modi has surrendered to the US 'chokehold' in the trade deal. "In a few days, the government is hosting a grand AI Summit. It should have been an opportunity for India to assert leadership - to demonstrate how a country of 1.4 billion people can use our data to shape the global AI future ON OUR OWN TERMS. Instead, a helpless PM Modi, has surrendered to the US ‘chokehold’ in the trade deal. Under the pretext of "clearing barriers to digital trade", every move to use our data for our own benefit will be opposed," he said.
"Already, large foreign companies enjoy a near monopoly on our data through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Amazon, Android, etc. With this deal, India will struggle to (i) Safely store the data of 1.5 billion Indians in India (ii) Get transparency in their source codes and algorithms (iii) Tax the profits they make using our data. It's a shame that our Prime Minister has been pressured to hand over India’s prime resource to a foreign power," Gandhi added.
The AI revolution is here - bringing both threats and opportunities.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2026
Our IT and services sector, a shining star of our economy, is at risk, and thousands of software engineers and professionals will lose their livelihoods if we do not prepare for the storm that is coming.
But…
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted a video of Rahul Gandhi interacting with the media.
"The US Department of Justice has Epstein-related files that include the names of Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. Adani's case is ongoing, with summons issued in it. The government has given no response for the past 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. What the Prime Minister has done in matters of data, energy security, defense, and farmers--no Prime Minister would do such things without pressure," she cited Rahul Gandhi as saying.
Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".
He said Rahul Gandhi has made "useless and false allegations" against the government and against PM Modi.
"We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation," he said.
