India-US Trade Deal Has Mortgaged Future Of 140 Crore Indians: LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, saying the deal has mortgaged the future of 140 crore Indians.

After his speech in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget, Gandhi said that the agreement is "not one of equals, it is one of compulsion". He referred to "Epstein files and Adani case" and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has saved his power at the cost of national interest".

"India-US Trade Deal has mortgaged the future of 140 crore Indians. Youths' jobs are at stake, farmers' crops are on the negotiating table, and energy security is being surrendered to foreign conditions! No Prime Minister bends like this without massive pressure. India understands -- this deal is not one of equals, it is one of compulsion. Whether from the Epstein files or the Adani Case -- Modi ji has saved his power at the cost of national interest," the Congress leader stated in a post on X.

In another post, Gandhi cited the upcoming AI Summit being hosted in New Delhi, and said PM Modi has surrendered to the US 'chokehold' in the trade deal. "In a few days, the government is hosting a grand AI Summit. It should have been an opportunity for India to assert leadership - to demonstrate how a country of 1.4 billion people can use our data to shape the global AI future ON OUR OWN TERMS. Instead, a helpless PM Modi, has surrendered to the US ‘chokehold’ in the trade deal. Under the pretext of "clearing barriers to digital trade", every move to use our data for our own benefit will be opposed," he said.

"Already, large foreign companies enjoy a near monopoly on our data through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Amazon, Android, etc. With this deal, India will struggle to (i) ⁠⁠Safely store the data of 1.5 billion Indians in India (ii) ⁠⁠Get transparency in their source codes and algorithms (iii) ⁠⁠Tax the profits they make using our data. It's a shame that our Prime Minister has been pressured to hand over India’s prime resource to a foreign power," Gandhi added.