ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal Could Be Sealed 'Soon', Last Stretch of Issues Under Negotiations: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and the US have sorted out the bulk of the issues relating to the proposed trade deal, and it could be sealed "soon" as negotiations are underway to resolve the last stretch of concerns, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

His remarks come a month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the US for the G20 Summit, on the sidelines of which he and President Donald Trump may meet to review the broader trajectory of bilateral ties and progress on the trade pact.

In an interactive session at the HT Leadership Summit, the external affairs minister said the negotiations are approaching the "finishing line," adding that many of the remaining issues are "not so much at our end" and that more changes have occurred on the American side.

"Well, it's certainly our hope, and in many ways anticipation, that we are in the last stretch. That's not a secret," he said, responding to a question on the negotiations for the trade pact.

There has been speculation that India and the US may announce the trade deal following talks between Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, to be held in Miami on December 14 and 15.

Jaishankar said his understanding has been that the bulk of the issues were sorted out. "There is the last stretch of issues, and in many cases these concerns are not so much at our end, because the changes have been more at the American end than our end."

"The hope is that we should close it out soon. It's always the case that in that last period, everybody's impatient," he noted.

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Mumbai that both sides are very close to firming up the trade deal. India and the US have been engaged in talks since early 2025 on the proposed trade pact to address tariff friction, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and boost bilateral market access. India is seeking better tariffs than its competitors for its goods in the US market.

"For us, the key is that we want a trade deal which is beneficial, is balanced and would give us a comparative advantage over groups of comparable economies," Jaishankar said.