ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal A 'Sellout' For Jammu And Kashmir: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah In Assembly

BJP MLAs objected to the CM's remarks with the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Sunil Sharma standing up and hailed the deal as being “beneficial for India”.

"It is a sell out deal with respect to Jammu and Kashmir because there will be zero import duty on dry fruits, apples and other fruits coming from the United States and our fruit and dry fruit will suffer and Jammu and Kashmir will suffer," Omar said.

Omar was speaking during the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly here during his reply on a budget discussion.

Jammu: The recently announced India-US trade deal, which has reduced duty on US agricultural products to zero, is a “sellout deal from Jammu and Kashmir's perspective” where the fruit industry will be hit hard, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

To this the CM took a jibe at the BJP legislators, he said, had taken a “shoe beating from the Home Minister” during his recent visit to the region.

"It looks like you have got a shoe beating from the Home Minister during the recent visit after which a sudden change is visible from your side," Omar told the BJP MLAs.

Under the framework agreement agreed to by the two countries recently, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

This has worried farmers in Himalayan states as they fear the prospect of imported fruit from the US under the new deal will economically devastate their livelihood.

Harish Chauhan, Convener of Samyukt Kisan Manch, a grouping of over two dozen farmers associations recently said that the India-US deal will serve as the “third blow to the apple economy in the country” in an apparent reference to India's trade deal with New Zealand followed by European Union, which is being described as a 'mother of all deals', that can beset the farmers once import duties are reduced.

A view of the proceedings of Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir assembly (ETV Bharat)

Under free trade agreements, India reduced import duty on apples and other fruits from New Zealand and the European Union to 20% from 50%.

India produces 2.5 MT of apples or 2 percent of the global production. Of this, Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total yield, generating an annual over Rs 12,0000 crore. Apple cultivation accounts for over 2 lakh hectares, with J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand being the chief apple-producing states. But, growers and trade unions project a 50 per cent drop in prices with New Delhi's recent trade deals.