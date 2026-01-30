India, US To Strengthen Cooperation In AI, Cybersecurity Under Trust Programme: US Consul General Laura Williams
India and the US are strengthening cooperation in AI and cybersecurity under the Trust programme, focusing on secure technologies, innovation, and strategic partnerships.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: US Consul General Laura Williams on Thursday said the United States and India are advancing the US-India Trust programme to further strengthen bilateral relations across key sectors, including trade, defence, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.
She emphasised that both countries are working to develop secure, trusted technological systems to enhance strategic partnerships and create new opportunities in emerging technologies.
Laura Williams was speaking at the programme titled “Industry and Academic Partnerships in AI and Cybersecurity: The US-India Trust”, jointly organised by the US Consulate and the World Trade Centres of Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam. The event was held at the World Trade Centre in Hyderabad's Financial District on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, the US Consul General said that cooperation between India and the US will be further strengthened in AI and cybersecurity, which are becoming increasingly important for national security and economic growth. She noted that the main objective of the Trust programme is to deepen relations with India by encouraging collaboration between governments, academia, and the private sector.
Laura said this programme marks a key milestone in the implementation of the US-India Trust initiative, launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. She explained that the initiative aims to build strong partnerships across advanced and emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, energy and space.
She added that through these partnerships, both nations seek to promote innovation, develop secure technologies, and ensure that new technological systems are reliable and resilient.
Speaking on the occasion, Y Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman of the World Trade Centres in Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam, said that the US-India Trust Initiative will play a significant role in enhancing the national security and economic interests of both countries.
He stated that the initiative will also strengthen collaboration between educational institutions and industries in India and the US, thereby creating a skilled workforce and promoting innovation-driven growth.
Dr James Larrimore, representing Purdue University, spoke in detail about developments in cybersecurity, the design of artificial intelligence systems, and innovation. He highlighted the importance of academic and industry partnerships in addressing emerging cyber threats and building advanced AI systems.
The programme attracted industry leaders, academic experts, and policy stakeholders, reflecting the growing importance of India-US cooperation in cutting-edge technologies.
