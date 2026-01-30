ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US To Strengthen Cooperation In AI, Cybersecurity Under Trust Programme: US Consul General Laura Williams

Hyderabad: US Consul General Laura Williams on Thursday said the United States and India are advancing the US-India Trust programme to further strengthen bilateral relations across key sectors, including trade, defence, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

She emphasised that both countries are working to develop secure, trusted technological systems to enhance strategic partnerships and create new opportunities in emerging technologies.

Laura Williams was speaking at the programme titled “Industry and Academic Partnerships in AI and Cybersecurity: The US-India Trust”, jointly organised by the US Consulate and the World Trade Centres of Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam. The event was held at the World Trade Centre in Hyderabad's Financial District on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the US Consul General said that cooperation between India and the US will be further strengthened in AI and cybersecurity, which are becoming increasingly important for national security and economic growth. She noted that the main objective of the Trust programme is to deepen relations with India by encouraging collaboration between governments, academia, and the private sector.

Laura said this programme marks a key milestone in the implementation of the US-India Trust initiative, launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. She explained that the initiative aims to build strong partnerships across advanced and emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, energy and space.