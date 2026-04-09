ETV Bharat / bharat

Boost In India-US Ties: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Reviews Defence, Trade Ties With Senior American Officials

New Delhi: India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior US defence official Michael Duffey in Washington and discussed ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between the two countries.

Misri, who is on a three-day visit to the US, had a “fruitful interaction” with Duffey, the Under Secretary in the Department of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Pentagon near here.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had a fruitful interaction with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment Mike Duffey @USDASDuffey at the Pentagon,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

“The two principals discussed ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between India and the US, in line with the ambitious goals laid out in the Framework for the bilateral Major Defence Partnership signed last year,” the embassy said.