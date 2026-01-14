ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Ties: Jaishankar, Rubio Hold Phone Talks On Trade And Defence Cooperation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focusing on cooperation in areas of trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy and defence. The Jaishankar-Rubio phone call came a day after newly-appointed US ambassador Sergio Gor said there will be some contact between the two sides on the trade issue.

The external affairs minister said he had a "good conversation" with Rubio and that they agreed to remain in touch. "Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," he said on social media. "Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues," he added.

An American readout said, "Secretary Rubio and Minister Jaishankar discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations and their shared interest in strengthening economic cooperation."

"They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States’ and India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it added. The US State Department said Rubio congratulated India on enacting the sustainable harnessing and advancement of nuclear energy for transforming India bill.

He expressed interest in capitalising on this "important development to enhance US-India civil nuclear cooperation and expand opportunities for American companies", it said. The India-US ties witnessed a major downturn after President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases.