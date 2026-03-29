ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Ties: Ambassador Gor Outlines 'Win-Win' Economic Growth, Highlights Security Cooperation As Core Strategic Pillar

New Delhi: India's growing economy and massive infrastructure needs align perfectly with American expertise in energy, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure and both sides are well-positioned for a 'win-win' expansion of their strategic economic pillar, US Ambassador Sergio Gor has said.

The envoy said the two countries are prioritising building resilient supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals, and welcomed New Delhi joining the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative, which aims to secure these networks amid intense competition from China.

In an interview with Span magazine, a US embassy publication, the ambassador said Washington is uniquely positioned to serve as the "main facilitator" of economic growth across South and Central Asia and that its proposed trade deal with India will create a "powerful anchor" for regional economic integration.

Elaborating on the US' defence and security cooperation with India, he said it represents the "most strategically significant" area of collaboration between the two sides and mentioned cooperation under the framework of Quad.

"My vision is to transform the US-India relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, one that delivers tangible benefits for both our nations," he said.

The envoy's remarks came amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to solidify bilateral ties following a turbulent spell triggered by the US policy on tariffs.

Without making any specific references, Gor said the US remains focused on working with partners to combat terrorism, violent radicalisation and transnational crime as security and economic prosperity are "intertwined".

"India is a major defence partner, and defence cooperation is one of the brightest spots in our bilateral relationship. We also strengthen US-India military interoperability through participation in military exercises such as Malabar, Tiger Triumph and Cope India," he said.

"Both of our nations are also part of the Quad, a strategic partnership that keeps our security interests robust and aligned. These three core aspects -- diplomacy, defence exercises and military sales -- ensure strong, continued defence cooperation. If these aspects are maintained, I predict a natural strengthening of our defence ties," he said.

Gor, known to be a key member of US President Donald Trump's inner circle, extensively highlighted the various aspects of US-India economic ties, adding that investment and trade expansion offer transformative potential.

"India's growing economy and massive infrastructure needs align perfectly with American expertise in energy, aviation, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure," he said.