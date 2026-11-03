India, US Step Up Anti-Drug Cooperation, Focus On Intelligence Sharing And Precursor Diversion
Second Executive Working Group meeting in New Delhi explores coordinated operations, chemical supply-chain security and stronger demand-reduction measures, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : November 3, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The two-day Indo-US second executive working group meeting concluded on Tuesday in New Delhi, reiterating the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation against narcotics trafficking, prevent precursor chemical diversion and improve responses to drug abuse.
The Indian side was led by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg whereas the US delegation was represented by Debbie Seguin, Deputy Director of the US Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).
Officials said discussions focused on strengthening real-time intelligence sharing, coordinating drug law enforcement operations, scheduling precursor chemicals and developing effective mechanisms to prevent their diversion into illicit drug manufacturing.
“The two sides also discussed best practices in working with the chemical industry to strengthen monitoring of precursor chemicals, alongside approaches to drug demand reduction, harm reduction and rehabilitation,” an official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
The deliberations, according to the official, reflect the growing importance of international cooperation in tackling drug trafficking networks that increasingly operate across national borders and exploit gaps in regulatory oversight, financial monitoring and law enforcement coordination.
“Precursor chemicals are legitimate industrial substances that can also be used in the manufacture of illicit narcotics and synthetic drugs. Their diversion from authorised supply chains presents a significant challenge for enforcement agencies, particularly as traffickers adapt their procurement methods and exploit commercial networks,” he said.
Strengthening cooperation between enforcement agencies and chemical manufacturers is therefore an important component of efforts to identify suspicious transactions, track consignments and prevent the misuse of legally traded substances, the official added.
Renowned security expert and former inspector general of Border Security Force (BSF) SS Kothiyal said that intelligence sharing must translate into coordinated action on the ground if bilateral cooperation is to deliver tangible results. “Timely exchange of information on trafficking networks, suspicious shipments, financial transactions and chemical suppliers can help authorities intervene before consignments reach illegal manufacturing facilities,” said Kothiyal.
He also underlined the need to balance stricter oversight with the legitimate requirements of the pharmaceutical, chemical and manufacturing industries, which depend on the lawful movement of regulated substances.
“A robust system would combine risk-based monitoring, verification of end-users, audit trails and prompt reporting of suspicious transactions. Such measures can help enforcement agencies identify diversion without unnecessarily disrupting legitimate industrial activity,” Kothiyal added.
The meeting of the drug law enforcement agencies of both India and the US also discussed demand reduction, harm reduction and rehabilitation, recognising that drug control requires both effective policing and sustained public-health interventions.
According to Kothiyal, prevention programmes, access to treatment, rehabilitation services and support for people recovering from substance-use disorders are equally important for a strong fight against drugs.
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Officials from India and US drug law enforcement agencies meeting in New Delhi. (Special Arrangement via NCB)