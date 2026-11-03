ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Step Up Anti-Drug Cooperation, Focus On Intelligence Sharing And Precursor Diversion

Officials from India and US drug law enforcement agencies meeting in New Delhi. ( Special Arrangement via NCB )

New Delhi: The two-day Indo-US second executive working group meeting concluded on Tuesday in New Delhi, reiterating the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation against narcotics trafficking, prevent precursor chemical diversion and improve responses to drug abuse.

The Indian side was led by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg whereas the US delegation was represented by Debbie Seguin, Deputy Director of the US Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

Officials said discussions focused on strengthening real-time intelligence sharing, coordinating drug law enforcement operations, scheduling precursor chemicals and developing effective mechanisms to prevent their diversion into illicit drug manufacturing.

“The two sides also discussed best practices in working with the chemical industry to strengthen monitoring of precursor chemicals, alongside approaches to drug demand reduction, harm reduction and rehabilitation,” an official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

The deliberations, according to the official, reflect the growing importance of international cooperation in tackling drug trafficking networks that increasingly operate across national borders and exploit gaps in regulatory oversight, financial monitoring and law enforcement coordination.

“Precursor chemicals are legitimate industrial substances that can also be used in the manufacture of illicit narcotics and synthetic drugs. Their diversion from authorised supply chains presents a significant challenge for enforcement agencies, particularly as traffickers adapt their procurement methods and exploit commercial networks,” he said.

Strengthening cooperation between enforcement agencies and chemical manufacturers is therefore an important component of efforts to identify suspicious transactions, track consignments and prevent the misuse of legally traded substances, the official added.