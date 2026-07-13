ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Remain Engaged On Trade Pact Talks: Goyal

The Union Minister said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month.

India, US Remain Engaged On Trade Pact Talks: Goyal
File photo of Piyush Goyal (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US teams are fully engaged for a trade pact that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers.

He said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month. "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said in a social media post.

"Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," Goyal added.

Read More

  1. India-UK FTA To Benefit Exporters, MSMEs, Professionals From July 15: Goyal
  2. Energy Cooperation Most Promising Areas Of India-US Ties: Senior Indian Official

TAGGED:

INDIA US TIES
PIYUSH GOYAL
JAMIESON GREER
INDIA US TRADE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.