ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Remain Engaged On Trade Pact Talks: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US teams are fully engaged for a trade pact that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers.

He said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month. "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said in a social media post.