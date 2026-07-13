India, US Remain Engaged On Trade Pact Talks: Goyal
The Union Minister said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month.
By PTI
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US teams are fully engaged for a trade pact that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers.
He said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month. "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said in a social media post.
This news is completely false, baseless and misleading.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 13, 2026
I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible… https://t.co/0JZOULEL6i
"Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," Goyal added.
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