ETV Bharat / bharat

'India, US Moving Closer To Trade Deal After Very Significant Progress In Talks'

New Delhi: India and the US have made "very significant" progress in their negotiations for a trade deal, with New Delhi maintaining steady momentum in talks with Washington for a positive outcome even during the final stages of concluding its free trade pact with the European Union, official sources said on Wednesday.

India's mega trade deal with the EU should not be seen as a response to offset the current state of trade relations with the US, as the American market is equally crucial for the Indian exporters, they said. Very significant progress has been made in the negotiations for the proposed trade deal with the US and the two sides are "very close" to seeing that come to fruition, the sources said.

The two sides remain in touch and even during the final stages of negotiating the EU trade pact, Indian trade negotiators were in contact with their US counterparts as well, the sources said. "So that work is continuing. We are hopeful of a positive outcome," said a source.

It is also learnt that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is travelling to Washington next week to attend a meeting on critical minerals. During the trip, he is expected to meet a number of senior Trump administration officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The sources also ruled out India reviewing its decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that is largely dominated by China.

India and the US held multiple rounds of negotiations last year to firm up the proposed bilateral trade deal. However, the talks hit a roadblock after President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases, in August last year.

Apart from the tariffs, the relations came under strain on a number of other issues that included Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy. After India and the European Union announced the free trade agreement to create a market of over two billion people, there have been views that it was a response to the disruptions caused by Washington's policy on tariffs.