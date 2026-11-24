ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Joint Narco Bust: Investigators Find Arrested Man Deported From US In Drug Case

New Delhi: An investigation into a recent cross-border drug trafficking racket unearthed by the NCB and the US DEA has found that one of the arrested Indians was deported a few years ago from the United States in a drug case, while some of the other accused were highly educated, holding MBA and B.Tech degrees.

Officials told PTI that the joint probe into the case, in which six Indians were arrested following multi-city raids between November 4-13, has been enlarged and the accused are being questioned about their linkages and alleged illegal dealings.

They said the accused, T Manoj, a Telangana resident, was deported from the US in January 2024 for allegedly trading certain regulated drugs. The 27-year-old has a B.Tech in Computer Science and was pursuing a Master's degree in the US. Investigators are examining his linkages in the US and India.

Another accused is 30-year-old T D Jaiswal, a Lucknow resident who holds an MBA degree and has business links with a pharmacy and a clothing store in the Uttar Pradesh capital, according to investigators.

Arti Soni, 32, from Lucknow, is a Mathematics graduate who worked in corporate event management, while A Muttalib, 28, from Kolkata, holds an engineering degree and was engaged in cloth manufacturing and the dairy business.

D K Tiwari, 39, an arts graduate, allegedly has business links with Jaiswal, while Jaswant, 29, studied up to Class 12 and worked as an electrician in Lucknow, according to officials.

Multiple opioid medicines like Xanax (Alprazolam), Ativan, Tramadol, Valium (Diazepam) and Ambien are suspected to have been shipped from India to customers in the US as part of this alleged transnational drug ring, which the NCB and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) busted jointly in an operation codenamed "Monsoon Thunder".