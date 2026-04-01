ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Interim Pact In No Way Restricts India's Regulatory Autonomy In Data Governance: MoS IT

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India has preserved its regulatory autonomy in data governance under the interim agreement framework with the US and the pact in no way restricts the country from managing its own data, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a question by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said that India and the United States have established a framework for an Interim Agreement that reflects both nations' shared commitment to fostering an open and equitable digital trade environment.

"This interim framework charts a pathway toward achieving reciprocal and mutually beneficial digital trade guidelines as a vital component of the India-US BTA. India has preserved its regulatory autonomy in data governance, while striking a careful balance between advancing emerging technologies and promoting cross-border cooperation," Prasada said in a written reply.

Gandhi has asked about the manner in which the government reconciles its commitment under the United States– India Joint Statement to “reduce barriers to digital trade” with India’s data localisation rules, cross-border data regulations and broader digital framework.

The leader of opposition in the lower house asked the minister whether any policy changes are proposed to protect the country's regulatory autonomy and if the commitments made under the pact could restrict India’s ability to mandate local storage of critical data, limit foreign access to sensitive digital infrastructure or regulate artificial intelligence (AI) now or in the future.

Prasada said that the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), currently under negotiations, seeks to foster a free, fair, and dynamic digital environment, enabling deeper collaboration in the field of Digital Trade.