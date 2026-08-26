India, US Discuss Cooperation In Indian Ocean Region
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides discussed opportunities for practical cooperation and complementarity in the Indian Ocean region.
By PTI
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST
Aug 26: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed with US Under Secretary of State Allison M Hooker ways to deepen India-US cooperation in the Indian Ocean region during a call.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides discussed opportunities for practical cooperation and complementarity in the region.
"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri held a productive call with US Under Secretary of State Allison M Hooker to advance discussions on the India-US Indian Ocean Strategic Venture (IOSV) initiative, launched by the leaders of the two countries in February 2025," he said on social media.
"Both sides discussed opportunities for practical cooperation and complementarity in the Indian Ocean Region, including maritime security, strategic infrastructure and connectivity, in line with the priorities of partner countries," he said.
IOSV -- a bilateral initiative -- was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump following their talks in Washington DC in February last year.
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