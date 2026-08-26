ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Discuss Cooperation In Indian Ocean Region

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with US Under Secretary of State Allison M. Hooker in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. ( X@MEAIndia )

Aug 26: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed with US Under Secretary of State Allison M Hooker ways to deepen India-US cooperation in the Indian Ocean region during a call.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides discussed opportunities for practical cooperation and complementarity in the region.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri held a productive call with US Under Secretary of State Allison M Hooker to advance discussions on the India-US Indian Ocean Strategic Venture (IOSV) initiative, launched by the leaders of the two countries in February 2025," he said on social media.