'India-US Deal Will Tighten Corporate Grip On Agriculture': Farmers Announce Nationwide Protest
Bharatiya Kisan Union warns that the India-US trade deal will threaten MSP in India. The farmer group has called for nationwide protests starting Tuesday.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) National President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said on Monday that the proposed India-US trade deal would severely harm farmers by increasing corporate control over agriculture in India. He announced a nationwide protest against the agreement starting Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference at the Press Club in New Delhi today, Chaduni urged several farmer organisations and groups across the country to join the protests in their respective cities tomorrow against the proposed agreement.
He said a meeting of farmer organisations has also been convened on Thursday (June 25) at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh to discuss the future plan of the movement and assess the possible impact of the trade deal on Indian agriculture.
“We demand that the government not proceed with this trade deal with the US. If this deal goes through, Indian farmers will be ruined. Indian agriculture will fall under the control of corporations,” Chaduni said.
He was flanked by several BKU leaders, including Suman Hooda, Karam Singh Mandhana, Manoj Nagar and Sube Singh Dagar.
Economic and agricultural impact of India-US deal
Chanduni said that Indian farmers would not be able to compete with US farmers because of the vast difference in landholdings. "Each American farmer own a land ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres. In contrary, over 80 per cent of Indian farmers own less than 2.5 acres of land,” he said.
The farmer leader said reports suggest that trade negotiations between India and the US have entered the final leg as discussions to conclude the agreement are expected on Tuesday or Wednesday during meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi.
Citing fears of the farmers, Chaduni said that opening India’s agricultural markets to US products could trigger a livelihood crisis. “Once corporations gain greater control of the agricultural sector, they could influence food supplies and prices, worsening the situation for farmers,” he alleged.
The BKU(C) chief also claimed that removal of import duties on commodities such as cotton, red sorghum, soybean oil and orange juice would make Indian farmers vulnerable amid additional competition from heavily subsidised American produce.
“This would inflict severe economic damage on the country’s agricultural sector and adversely affect farmers’ incomes,” he said.
Concerns over MSP, genetically modified imports
Chaduni also expressed concern over some provisions of the India-US deal that could facilitate imports of genetically modified US dairy, poultry and agricultural products into India.
“This will mount pressure against India’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) system. If procurement at MSP ceases due to pressure from the US, farmers producing wheat, paddy and edible oils will face ruin; farmers in regions like Haryana and Punjab, where MSP is actively implemented, will be pushed to the brink of disaster,” he said.
“Farmers are receiving information that pressure was being exerted against India's MSP framework at the World Trade Organization. Any compromise regarding the procurement mechanism within the MSP system would cause immense harm to the country's millions of wheat and paddy farmers,” Chaduni added.
Farmers had already sent letters opposing the trade deal to the Prime Minister's Office, the union ministries concerned, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture and the US Embassy.
Chaduni expressed support for the movement of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saying, “We stand with everyone in the country who is protesting against the government, staging sit-ins and fighting to save the nation.”
Responding to the query about issues faced by students, Chaduni said the youth of the country were distressed due to paper leaks. “The government should seek the education minister's resignation and listen to the youth. The voice of the youth should not be suppressed,” he said.
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