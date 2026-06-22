ETV Bharat / bharat

'India-US Deal Will Tighten Corporate Grip On Agriculture': Farmers Announce Nationwide Protest

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) National President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said on Monday that the proposed India-US trade deal would severely harm farmers by increasing corporate control over agriculture in India. He announced a nationwide protest against the agreement starting Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club in New Delhi today, Chaduni urged several farmer organisations and groups across the country to join the protests in their respective cities tomorrow against the proposed agreement.

He said a meeting of farmer organisations has also been convened on Thursday (June 25) at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh to discuss the future plan of the movement and assess the possible impact of the trade deal on Indian agriculture.

“We demand that the government not proceed with this trade deal with the US. If this deal goes through, Indian farmers will be ruined. Indian agriculture will fall under the control of corporations,” Chaduni said.

He was flanked by several BKU leaders, including Suman Hooda, Karam Singh Mandhana, Manoj Nagar and Sube Singh Dagar.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) National President Gurnam Singh Chaduni addressing press conference (ETV Bharat)

Economic and agricultural impact of India-US deal

Chanduni said that Indian farmers would not be able to compete with US farmers because of the vast difference in landholdings. "Each American farmer own a land ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres. In contrary, over 80 per cent of Indian farmers own less than 2.5 acres of land,” he said.

The farmer leader said reports suggest that trade negotiations between India and the US have entered the final leg as discussions to conclude the agreement are expected on Tuesday or Wednesday during meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi.