ETV Bharat / bharat

India Urges Iran To Avoid Attacks On Commercial Shipping And Seafarers

File - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Friday has urged Iran to avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers under any circumstances with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveying to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that New Delhi condemns any such strike by any party.

Jaishankar said this during a phone conversation with Araghchi.

"Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"India condemns any such attack by any party."

Jaishankar said he was apprised of Iran's perspective of current developments and discussions which are underway.