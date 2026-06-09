ETV Bharat / bharat

PoK Violence: India Urges Global Community To Hold Pakistan Accountable

Police officials patrol an area amid the ongoing violence in PoK, where 11 people, including four police officers, were killed and hundreds injured during violent clashes, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India on Tuesday came down hard on Islamabad for its "brutality" against people in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and called on the international community to hold that country accountable for its "abuses". India's reaction came as over 20 people were reportedly killed in police action on protesters in several parts of PoK.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, slamming Pakistan, said there have been "desperate" attempts by Islamabad to cover up its "failings" and deflect attention away from its alleged human rights abuses.

"We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," he said.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Jaiswal added. He was responding to a question at a media briefing.