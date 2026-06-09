PoK Violence: India Urges Global Community To Hold Pakistan Accountable
India's reaction came as over 20 people were reportedly killed in police action on protesters in several parts of PoK.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday came down hard on Islamabad for its "brutality" against people in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and called on the international community to hold that country accountable for its "abuses". India's reaction came as over 20 people were reportedly killed in police action on protesters in several parts of PoK.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, slamming Pakistan, said there have been "desperate" attempts by Islamabad to cover up its "failings" and deflect attention away from its alleged human rights abuses.
"We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," he said.
Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (June 09, 2026)— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 9, 2026
https://t.co/KfOpcHRtsp
"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Jaiswal added. He was responding to a question at a media briefing.
Strike halts business and transport across PoK
Shops and businesses shut down, and public transport halted across Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Tuesday after a call for a strike by a recently banned group, known for violent protests.
The Joint Awami Action Committee's call follows clashes on Sunday in the city of Rawalakot between the group's supporters and security personnel that left seven dead.
The Associated Press reported that the violence erupted after the Supreme Court of PoK ruled that 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan are constitutionally protected and cannot be abolished without a constitutional amendment.
Residents of Muzaffarabad and other towns told The Associated Press that markets were largely empty and bus terminals deserted on Tuesday. However, it wasn't clear if people were taking part in the strike or avoiding public spaces out of fear of renewed clashes.
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