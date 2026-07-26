ETV Bharat / bharat

India Urges Citizens To Assess Security Situation Before Taking Up Jobs In Maritime Conflict Zones

The rusting hull of the cargo ship Turgut S (also known as Turgut Usta) lies partially submerged in the shallow waters of Musura Bay, near the Black Sea port of Sulina, eastern Romania, on May 10, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India on Sunday urged its citizens to carefully assess the security situation before taking up jobs in maritime zones witnessing conflicts, especially in the Black Sea region.

In an advisory, New Delhi flagged concerns over the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas, saying they "remain highly volatile" due to the ongoing conflict. The advisory came days after five Indians were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last week.

"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas "remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict."