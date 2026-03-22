ETV Bharat / bharat

India Urea Plants At Half Capacity As West Asia Tensions Choke Gas Supplies

New Delhi: India's urea plants are running at half capacity after force majeure declarations disrupted LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating West Asia tensions, industry sources said on Sunday.

Petronet LNG Ltd, which operates India's largest liquefied natural gas receiving terminal, declared force majeure after upstream suppliers cited their inability to deliver contracted volumes amid disruptions to cargoes transiting the Strait, sources said.

The move triggered supply curtailments by state-owned gas distributors GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), which supply gas under RasGas contracts to fertiliser units across the country.

"Gas supplies have been curtailed to approximately 60-65 per cent of normal levels," a senior industry official told PTI, adding that when scheduled plant turnarounds over the past six months were factored in, effective supply at some units had fallen below 50 per cent.

Urea output at affected plants has consequently dropped by around 50 per cent. Paradoxically, energy consumption at these facilities had climbed by as much as 40 per cent as large ammonia-urea trains running at reduced loads suffer a sharp deterioration in thermal efficiency, according to plant officials.

"Plants of this scale are not designed to ramp up and down at will," one plant operations manager said. "Operating under these conditions means you are burning more energy to produce less fertiliser, and that is a direct financial hit."