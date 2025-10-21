ETV Bharat / bharat

India Upheld Righteousness, Avenged Injustice With Operation Sindoor: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday penned a letter to the citizens of the country on Deepavali, highlighting the successes of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Naxalism and asserting that Bharat has emerged as a symbol of stability at a time when the world is beset with crises.

The prime minister listed the decision to lower GST rates among the historic achievements of his government and underscored that the citizens were saving thousands of crores of rupees during the 'GST Bachat Utsav' (Savings Festival).

He also urged citizens to adopt swadeshi to promote the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', to respect all languages, prioritise health and embrace yoga.

"All these efforts will rapidly take us towards a Viksit Bharat," Modi said.