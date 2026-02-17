India Unveils SAHI And BODH To Build Secure, Ethical AI Ecosystem In Healthcare Sector
SAHI has been conceptualised as a comprehensive framework to promote secure, interoperable and trustworthy AI solutions in the health sector.
New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday launched two digital health initiatives – SAHI (Secure AI for Health Initiative), and BODH (Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
“Interoperable systems have been enabled across platforms, and large-scale, consent-based health data frameworks are being developed to empower citizens while ensuring data privacy and security,” Nadda said at the launch. “The launch of SAHI and BODH at the India AI Summit shows the country’s forward-looking vision of integrating digital innovation with public health priorities. These initiatives will foster responsible innovation while reinforcing trust in AI-enabled healthcare solutions,” Nadda said.
Calling the summit as both timely and necessary, Nadda said that AI does not operate in isolation but thrives on strong digital infrastructure and high-quality data.
“Recognising this early, India began laying its digital foundations nearly a decade ago. In 2015, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government launched the Digital India programme to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy,” he said.
The Minister said that the health sector aligned itself with this national vision. The National Health Policy, 2017 envisaged the creation of a comprehensive digital health ecosystem that would be interoperable, inclusive and scalable. Building on this, the government launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in 2020 to establish a robust digital public health architecture.
About SAHI and BODH
SAHI has been conceptualised as a comprehensive framework to promote secure, interoperable and trustworthy AI solutions in the health sector. It aims to facilitate collaboration among healthcare institutions, technology developers, researchers and policymakers, while ensuring that AI tools meet rigorous standards of safety, efficacy and ethical compliance before large-scale adoption.
BODH has been developed by Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority. The platform will enable systematic evaluation of AI models using diverse, anonymised real-world health datasets. It is designed to assess performance, robustness, bias and generalisability of AI systems before their deployment at population scale.
“SAHI is not merely a technology strategy but a governance framework, policy compass and national roadmap for the responsible use of AI in healthcare. It will guide India in leveraging AI in a manner that is ethical, transparent, accountable and people-centric,” Nadda said.
Talking about the potential of AI in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, Nadda said AI-driven tools can accelerate drug discovery, shorten research timelines, enhance clinical trial precision and make research processes more cost-effective, which will strengthen affordable healthcare delivery.
He also pointed out the critical role of academic institutions in developing a future-ready healthcare AI workforce. “The collaboration between government and academia has led to the development of BODH, which provides a structured mechanism for testing and validating AI solutions before deployment at scale,” he said.
Nadda reiterated that AI solutions must be rigorously evaluated for performance, reliability and real-world readiness. “Together, SAHI and BODH represent India’s commitment to building a trustworthy, inclusive and globally competitive health AI ecosystem grounded in innovation, responsibility and public trust,” he said.
Addressing the gathering, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said, “The launch of SAHI and BODH marks an important step in advancing the application of AI in healthcare. SAHI represents a long-term policy commitment and provides a common framework for the Union and State governments, as well as private partners, to guide AI evaluation, adoption and integration within the healthcare ecosystem,” she said.
He added that BODH will play a critical role in ensuring that AI tools used by clinicians are safe, reliable and validated against real-world parameters before deployment.
Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge at the World Health Organization South-East Asia Regional Office, also addressed the summit and commended India’s leadership in digital health innovation.
Boehme said that India is among the first countries to adopt a national AI strategy for health and that it has set a global benchmark. She said the strategy is designed to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve decision-making and extend services to underserved populations.
