India Unveils SAHI And BODH To Build Secure, Ethical AI Ecosystem In Healthcare Sector

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday launched two digital health initiatives – SAHI (Secure AI for Health Initiative), and BODH (Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

“Interoperable systems have been enabled across platforms, and large-scale, consent-based health data frameworks are being developed to empower citizens while ensuring data privacy and security,” Nadda said at the launch. “The launch of SAHI and BODH at the India AI Summit shows the country’s forward-looking vision of integrating digital innovation with public health priorities. These initiatives will foster responsible innovation while reinforcing trust in AI-enabled healthcare solutions,” Nadda said.

Calling the summit as both timely and necessary, Nadda said that AI does not operate in isolation but thrives on strong digital infrastructure and high-quality data.

“Recognising this early, India began laying its digital foundations nearly a decade ago. In 2015, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government launched the Digital India programme to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy,” he said.

The Minister said that the health sector aligned itself with this national vision. The National Health Policy, 2017 envisaged the creation of a comprehensive digital health ecosystem that would be interoperable, inclusive and scalable. Building on this, the government launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in 2020 to establish a robust digital public health architecture.

About SAHI and BODH

SAHI has been conceptualised as a comprehensive framework to promote secure, interoperable and trustworthy AI solutions in the health sector. It aims to facilitate collaboration among healthcare institutions, technology developers, researchers and policymakers, while ensuring that AI tools meet rigorous standards of safety, efficacy and ethical compliance before large-scale adoption.

BODH has been developed by Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority. The platform will enable systematic evaluation of AI models using diverse, anonymised real-world health datasets. It is designed to assess performance, robustness, bias and generalisability of AI systems before their deployment at population scale.