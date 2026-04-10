India Unveils 'Project Vimana', 'Operion' for Battlefield, Remote Surgeries
India showcased futuristic surgical technologies at SMRSC 2026, focusing on battlefield care, tele-surgery, and mobile operating systems for remote access, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
New Delhi: At the third Global SSI Multi-Speciality Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2026, held in India, a glimpse of cutting-edge medical and defence technologies was displayed.
On this occasion, the Union Health Ministry introduced 'Project Vimana' and 'Project Operion', designed to facilitate surgeries on wounded military personnel in combat environments. 'Project Vimana' delivers surgical support via drones, while 'Project Operion' serves as a mobile operating suite in isolated locations.
‘India Emerging As A Global MedTech And Innovation Leader’
SS Innovations International unveiled two revolutionary technological projects, Project Vimana and Project Operion, which are expected to redefine the future of surgical and emergency medical systems. Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav said that India is steadily emerging as a global leader in MedTech and innovation, with technologies like those developed by SS Innovations playing a crucial role.
Technologies such as Project Vimana, Project Operion and SSI Avatara are strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and are expected to make healthcare services more accessible in the future. Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder Chairman and CEO of SS Innovations International and a renowned heart surgeon, said that SMRSC 2026 marks an important step towards their mission of making world-class surgical services more accessible and affordable.
Over 1,500 Doctors From Across The World Participated
Project Vimana and Project Operion aim to extend surgical services beyond hospitals to battlefields, disaster zones, and remote communities. The three-day global conference saw participation from over 1,500 doctors and over 250 experts from across the world.
Discussions were held on advanced technologies such as robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, tele-surgery, and mobile operating platforms. During the event, 15 live tele-surgeries and 14 live surgeries were successfully demonstrated using SSI Mantra-3 and Mantrasana systems. The conference was inaugurated in the presence of Prataprao Jadhav.
Project Vimana: A New Frontier In Battlefield Surgery
Project Vimana, which was unveiled at the conference, is a revolutionary battlefield surgical system that can be deployed to war zones or other emergency locations using heavy-lift, autonomous drones. The system is equipped with two advanced miniature robotic arms with seven degrees of freedom, enabling expert trauma surgeons to operate remotely on critically injured soldiers. This technology can provide life-saving treatments, such as bleeding control, chest decompression, removal of embedded metal fragments, and real-time wound repair.
Project Operion: The Future Of Mobile Operating Rooms
Project Operion is a fully mobile and platform-agnostic operating room system that can be easily deployed in hospitals, remote regions, and disaster-affected areas. Equipped with overhead-integrated robotics and a zero-footprint architecture, it offers doctors 360-degree access, real-time configuration, and tele-surgery capabilities, allowing expert surgeons to operate on patients remotely.
SSI Avatara Humanoid Robot Unveiled
The conference additionally unveiled SSI Avatara humanoid applications, engineered to amplify human performance in healthcare, defence, logistics, disaster response, and industry. Outfitted with artificial intelligence, teleoperation, and real-time sensing, these robots execute tasks in complex, hazardous settings.
Live Demonstrations Of Robotic Surgeries
Live demonstrations of the SSI Mantra-3 surgical robotic system, AI-based surgical workflows, and emerging possibilities in tele-surgery were also showcased. Discussions covered the use of robotic technology in fields such as cardiac surgery, oncology, urology, gynaecology and thoracic surgery.
Tele-Robotic Ultrasound: Diagnosis Without Hospital Visits
A tele-robotic ultrasound technology was also presented at the conference, allowing patients to undergo ultrasound scans without visiting hospitals or diagnostic centres.
Karan Desai, a technician associated with tele-ultrasound technology, said that doctors will be able to conduct ultrasound or sonography remotely from hundreds of kilometres away using this system. He added that a prototype of the machine has already been developed and will soon be deployed on the ground before entering the market. The technology also integrates artificial intelligence, though it may take some time before it becomes widely available.
Also Read: