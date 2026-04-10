ETV Bharat / bharat

India Unveils 'Project Vimana', 'Operion' for Battlefield, Remote Surgeries

New Delhi: At the third Global SSI Multi-Speciality Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2026, held in India, a glimpse of cutting-edge medical and defence technologies was displayed.

On this occasion, the Union Health Ministry introduced 'Project Vimana' and 'Project Operion', designed to facilitate surgeries on wounded military personnel in combat environments. 'Project Vimana' delivers surgical support via drones, while 'Project Operion' serves as a mobile operating suite in isolated locations.

‘India Emerging As A Global MedTech And Innovation Leader’

SS Innovations International unveiled two revolutionary technological projects, Project Vimana and Project Operion, which are expected to redefine the future of surgical and emergency medical systems. Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav said that India is steadily emerging as a global leader in MedTech and innovation, with technologies like those developed by SS Innovations playing a crucial role.

Technologies such as Project Vimana, Project Operion and SSI Avatara are strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and are expected to make healthcare services more accessible in the future. Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder Chairman and CEO of SS Innovations International and a renowned heart surgeon, said that SMRSC 2026 marks an important step towards their mission of making world-class surgical services more accessible and affordable.

Over 1,500 Doctors From Across The World Participated

Project Vimana and Project Operion aim to extend surgical services beyond hospitals to battlefields, disaster zones, and remote communities. The three-day global conference saw participation from over 1,500 doctors and over 250 experts from across the world.

Discussions were held on advanced technologies such as robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, tele-surgery, and mobile operating platforms. During the event, 15 live tele-surgeries and 14 live surgeries were successfully demonstrated using SSI Mantra-3 and Mantrasana systems. The conference was inaugurated in the presence of Prataprao Jadhav.

Project Vimana: A New Frontier In Battlefield Surgery

Project Vimana, which was unveiled at the conference, is a revolutionary battlefield surgical system that can be deployed to war zones or other emergency locations using heavy-lift, autonomous drones. The system is equipped with two advanced miniature robotic arms with seven degrees of freedom, enabling expert trauma surgeons to operate remotely on critically injured soldiers. This technology can provide life-saving treatments, such as bleeding control, chest decompression, removal of embedded metal fragments, and real-time wound repair.