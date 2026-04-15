ETV Bharat / bharat

India Unveils Largest Genetic Map; Jammu Kashmir Plays Key Role In Revealing 44 Million New DNA Variants

File photo of sample collection by the SKIMS team in Jammu and Kashmir ( GenomeIndia )

Srinagar: In a landmark scientific breakthrough with national significance, India has unveiled its most comprehensive map of human genetic diversity. This map involved sequencing nearly 10,000 healthy individuals from 83 populations across the country, including key samples from Jammu and Kashmir, obtained through the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar.

The study positions Jammu and Kashmir as an important contributor to one of the world’s largest population-scale genomics efforts and could reshape how diseases are diagnosed, drugs are prescribed, and public health strategies are designed across India.

The GenomeIndia study ‘An Atlas of Indian Genetic Diversity’ found that India, despite being home to over 1.4 billion people, has remained “significantly underrepresented in the global genomics landscape,” a gap the researchers say has long limited precision medicine for Indians.

“Together, our work fills a significant gap in the equity of global human genomics and paves the way for precision medicine strategies that will benefit a quarter of the world population,” the researchers wrote in their 42-page study.

For Jammu and Kashmir, the inclusion of SKIMS Srinagar as one of the core participating institutions gives the Union Territory a prominent place in a project that spans India's major ethnolinguistic and biogeographic groups.

Overview of the GenomeIndia dataset. (GenomeIndia)

Scientists from Kashmir contributed to the national dataset that sampled populations across Indo-European, Dravidian, Austroasiatic, and Tibeto-Burman language families, alongside tribal and non-tribal communities.

The study identified 129.93 million high-confidence genetic variants, of which 44.03 million were previously unreported in global databases, underlining how much of India’s biological diversity had remained invisible to international science.

“A substantial fraction of human variation remains uncatalogued, residing within previously unsampled populations,” researchers said.