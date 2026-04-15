India Unveils Largest Genetic Map; Jammu Kashmir Plays Key Role In Revealing 44 Million New DNA Variants
India Unveils Largest Genetic Map, Highlighting Jammu and Kashmir’s Key Role in Discovering 44 Million New DNA Variants
Published : April 15, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Srinagar: In a landmark scientific breakthrough with national significance, India has unveiled its most comprehensive map of human genetic diversity. This map involved sequencing nearly 10,000 healthy individuals from 83 populations across the country, including key samples from Jammu and Kashmir, obtained through the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar.
The study positions Jammu and Kashmir as an important contributor to one of the world’s largest population-scale genomics efforts and could reshape how diseases are diagnosed, drugs are prescribed, and public health strategies are designed across India.
The GenomeIndia study ‘An Atlas of Indian Genetic Diversity’ found that India, despite being home to over 1.4 billion people, has remained “significantly underrepresented in the global genomics landscape,” a gap the researchers say has long limited precision medicine for Indians.
“Together, our work fills a significant gap in the equity of global human genomics and paves the way for precision medicine strategies that will benefit a quarter of the world population,” the researchers wrote in their 42-page study.
For Jammu and Kashmir, the inclusion of SKIMS Srinagar as one of the core participating institutions gives the Union Territory a prominent place in a project that spans India's major ethnolinguistic and biogeographic groups.
Scientists from Kashmir contributed to the national dataset that sampled populations across Indo-European, Dravidian, Austroasiatic, and Tibeto-Burman language families, alongside tribal and non-tribal communities.
The study identified 129.93 million high-confidence genetic variants, of which 44.03 million were previously unreported in global databases, underlining how much of India’s biological diversity had remained invisible to international science.
“A substantial fraction of human variation remains uncatalogued, residing within previously unsampled populations,” researchers said.
The study shows how geography, language, migration, and social customs deeply shape genetic patterns, offering a framework that can help researchers better understand inherited disorders and region-specific disease burdens in northern India and Himalayan populations.
One of the strongest findings of the study was the presence of population-specific disease-linked variants and drug-response markers, many of which are rare globally but common within specific Indian groups because of long-term endogamy and isolation.
"The genetic disease burden in India is likely to be population-specific rather than pan-Indian," the study reveals.
The finding has direct implications not only for Jammu and Kashmir but also for the rest of the country. And this is because, in India communities often marry within defined ethnic, regional, or social groups. The study claims that such patterns can increase the frequency of inherited disorders, making carrier screening, newborn screening, and targeted genetic counseling especially relevant.
While underlining the need for public health action, the study claims there is an “urgent need for population-informed genetic counseling, carrier and newborn screening… for equitable precision medicine.”
A major national takeaway from the study is that European genetic risk models do not work reliably for Indian populations. Researchers found that prediction tools built on Western datasets lose accuracy when applied to Indians, particularly tribal and isolated populations.
They wrote, “This non-transferability emphasizes the need for population-informed genomic resources to ensure equitable medical interpretation.”
To bridge that gap, the GenomeIndia team also built an India-specific imputation panel, which the study says outperformed global reference tools by up to 45 percent for South Asian ancestry populations. This could significantly improve future medical research, disease mapping, and low-cost genome studies across India, including underserved regions such as Jammu and Kashmir.
Beyond medicine, the study also traces how India’s people were shaped by ancient migrations, founder effects, geography, and sex-biased population movements, placing India, and particularly northern and Himalayan regions like Jammu and Kashmir, at a critical junction between South Asia, Central Asia, and East Asia.
In one of its most sweeping conclusions, the study says, “The implications of GenomeIndia extend far beyond national boundaries, informing studies of ancestry, disease risk, and therapeutic response not only in India and its diaspora but across a substantial fraction of the world’s population.”
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