India Unveils First AI Governance Guidelines: A Blueprint For Safe, Inclusive And Innovative AI Future
India released its first AI Governance Guidelines to promote safe, trusted, and inclusive innovation while balancing progress with accountability.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 10:53 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India announced the first set of foundational comprehensive guidelines for governance of AI, marking a significant moment in the journey of digitization by the country. The guidelines, proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the auspices of the IndiaAI Mission, encourage innovation with responsible development of AI by framing principles for safe and trusted, and responsible and inclusive development across all sectors.
Creating A Framework For Safe And Trusted AI
Ultimately, the framework seeks to leverage the transformative power of AI for inclusive growth and global competitiveness with due regard for harm done to individuals and society, if any.
The moral foundation of the Framework consists of seven "sutras":
1. Trust is Fundamental: Innovation needs the basis of public trust through the AI value chain.
2. People First: Human oversight, agency, and ethical design should drive use and deployment.
3. Fairness and Equity: AI should help reduce bias and promote equitable growth.
4. Innovation over Restraints: Promote experimentation and reduce harms.
5. Accountability: Clarity of responsibility regarding developers, deployers, and regulators must be clear.
6. Understandable by Design: Systems should be understandable and transparent.
7. Safety, Resilience, and Sustainability: AI should be safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable.
Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, told ETV Bharat that AI is a transformative force for Viksit Bharat 2047, with the vision of “AI for All” will ensure inclusive growth in health, education, and agriculture.
Acknowledging AI’s risks like deepfakes and biases, he said the new AI Governance Guidelines strike a balance between innovation, accountability, and safety through seven guiding principles: Trust, People First, Fairness, Innovation, Accountability, Transparency, and Sustainability.
Six Pillars Of India’s AI Governance Model
The report structures its recommendations around six core pillars:
1. Infrastructure
India has made rapid progress in AI capacity building. Under the *IndiaAI Mission, MeitY is deploying 38,000 GPUs, establishing a secure GPU cluster of 3,000 units, and onboarding 1,500 datasets and 217 AI models through the national repository AI Kosh.
To expand access for all, the committee expects the government will subsidize access to GPUs, develop debt for AI-linked loans through SIDBI and Mudra, and provide sector-specific AI advisory toolkits for MSMEs.
2. Capacity Building
The ongoing initiatives, including IndiaAI FutureSkills and FutureSkills PRIME, have resulted in training thousands of students and professionals – but the committee requests a deeper outreach into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and skilling programs for incentives for law enforcement agencies, regulators and government officials. The ultimate goal is to make sure the Indian workforce and institutions are ready to implement and use AI, meaning responsibly.
3. Policy and Regulation
For now, the committee does not support a new "stand-alone" AI law. Instead, the committee suggests sticking to the existing legal frameworks (e.g., the Information Technology Act, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and Consumer Protection laws) to deal with harms associated with AI. However, it also requests continuous review of the law to identify gaps, especially in sensitive areas such as healthcare and finance. For example, the PC-PNDT Act may need updating to prevent AI misuse in sex determination from radiology data.
4. Risk Mitigation
A significant advancement in the report is the establishment of a national "AI Incident Database" to document and examine the harms generated from AI use, from misusing deepfakes to algorithmic bias or cyberattack classifications.
The registry will serve as a repository of information accessible to both regulators and industry, as well as useful knowledge and data to inform policy initiative discussions at all levels of government, including local, regional and national, on a sector-by-sector basis. The report highlights the urgent need to protect potentially vulnerable populations, i.e. children and women, from risks, including recommendation algorithms leading to harm or AI-generated deepfakes.
5. Accountability
To operationalise responsibility, the report proposes a layered institutional model:
- AI Governance Group (AIGG): A senior-level policy group to bring AI governance in line with national priorities.
- Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC): A multi-disciplinary advisory group that provides expert input on emerging risks, ethical considerations, and developments happening internationally
- AI Safety Institute (AISI): The main institution that will focus on the testing, evaluation, and certification of AI systems for safety and will coordinate with international AI safety oversight networks.
6. Institutions
The AISI will act as India’s “AI watchdog,” developing *technical standards, bias mitigation tools, and privacy-enhancing frameworks. The country’s perspectives, including consideration for diversity and inclusion, will also be encapsulated through a representative of the AI Safety Institute in global forums like the Network of AI Safety Institutes.
Action Plan: Short To Long-Term Goals
The framework maps a clear action plan across solidifying three horizons:
Short term (0-2 years):
- Create AIGG and TPEC.
- Create India-specific risk frameworks.
- Finalize liability regimes and grievance redress mechanisms.
- Build sectoral capacity for AI regulation.
Long term (5+ years):
- Institutionalize AI safety testing and certification.
- Align domestic standards to international norms.
- Promote India’s leadership in “AI for Global South” diplomacy.
Deepfakes, Copyright And Content Authentication
The report devotes a section to the growing threat of deepfakes generated by AI, suggesting immediate regulatory and technical solutions. It also recommends creating a national commission on content verification and provenance with existing standards like the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) as a basis.
The use of digital watermarking, forensic attribution, and provenance tracing of datasets will also be useful tools to help mitigate harms in the use of synthetic media.
In terms of copyright, the commission notes that legislative changes may be required to balance innovation versus rights management. The Ministry of Commerce's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is already contemplating whether AI-generated works could be protected by copyright and under what terms copyrighted works would need to be accessed in order to train AI models.
Global Context And India’s Leadership Role
The annexures to the report contextualize India's efforts against recommended frameworks and proposed frameworks, including the European Union AI Act, the voluntary commitments from the United States, and Japan's AI Promotion Law.
While most developed nations are moving toward risk-based regulation, India’s model focuses on principle-driven, sectoral empowerment rather than one-size-fits-all laws.
The committee believes that this "agile and balanced" governance framework could serve as a model for the Global South, offering another group of emerging economies the opportunity to use AI for inclusive development without the regulatory load of the West.
From Principles To Practice
For those in the industry, the guidelines propose specific actions:
- Abide by existing Indian legislation
- Adopt voluntary AI risk frameworks
- Provide transparency reports
- Establish or enhance grievance redressal methods and utilize other techno-legal safeguards like bias detection and explainability
The guidelines encourage regulators to strike a balance in supporting innovation and mitigation of substantial harms, ensure there is not excessive regulation, and keep the frameworks dynamic and regularly reviewed.
As S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, summarised, “India's decade-long experience of Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker demonstrates the continent’s model of inclusive digital empowerment. AI is the next frontier, and the IndiaAI Mission seeks to democratize AI to ensure more people can enjoy the benefits of AI through enhanced GPU capacity, data-sharing, and skills development.”
He also stated that the Safe and Trusted AI framework, built upon the seven guiding sutras of accountability and trust, will ensure ethical, secure, and inclusive AI development and support from the new AI Safety Institute, offering governance to monitor and manage standards and risk.