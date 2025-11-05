ETV Bharat / bharat

India Unveils First AI Governance Guidelines: A Blueprint For Safe, Inclusive And Innovative AI Future

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India announced the first set of foundational comprehensive guidelines for governance of AI, marking a significant moment in the journey of digitization by the country. The guidelines, proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the auspices of the IndiaAI Mission, encourage innovation with responsible development of AI by framing principles for safe and trusted, and responsible and inclusive development across all sectors.

Creating A Framework For Safe And Trusted AI

Ultimately, the framework seeks to leverage the transformative power of AI for inclusive growth and global competitiveness with due regard for harm done to individuals and society, if any.

The moral foundation of the Framework consists of seven "sutras":

1. Trust is Fundamental: Innovation needs the basis of public trust through the AI value chain.

2. People First: Human oversight, agency, and ethical design should drive use and deployment.

3. Fairness and Equity: AI should help reduce bias and promote equitable growth.

4. Innovation over Restraints: Promote experimentation and reduce harms.

5. Accountability: Clarity of responsibility regarding developers, deployers, and regulators must be clear.

6. Understandable by Design: Systems should be understandable and transparent.

7. Safety, Resilience, and Sustainability: AI should be safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, told ETV Bharat that AI is a transformative force for Viksit Bharat 2047, with the vision of “AI for All” will ensure inclusive growth in health, education, and agriculture.

Acknowledging AI’s risks like deepfakes and biases, he said the new AI Governance Guidelines strike a balance between innovation, accountability, and safety through seven guiding principles: Trust, People First, Fairness, Innovation, Accountability, Transparency, and Sustainability.

Six Pillars Of India’s AI Governance Model

The report structures its recommendations around six core pillars:

1. Infrastructure

India has made rapid progress in AI capacity building. Under the *IndiaAI Mission, MeitY is deploying 38,000 GPUs, establishing a secure GPU cluster of 3,000 units, and onboarding 1,500 datasets and 217 AI models through the national repository AI Kosh.

To expand access for all, the committee expects the government will subsidize access to GPUs, develop debt for AI-linked loans through SIDBI and Mudra, and provide sector-specific AI advisory toolkits for MSMEs.

2. Capacity Building

The ongoing initiatives, including IndiaAI FutureSkills and FutureSkills PRIME, have resulted in training thousands of students and professionals – but the committee requests a deeper outreach into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and skilling programs for incentives for law enforcement agencies, regulators and government officials. The ultimate goal is to make sure the Indian workforce and institutions are ready to implement and use AI, meaning responsibly.

3. Policy and Regulation

For now, the committee does not support a new "stand-alone" AI law. Instead, the committee suggests sticking to the existing legal frameworks (e.g., the Information Technology Act, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and Consumer Protection laws) to deal with harms associated with AI. However, it also requests continuous review of the law to identify gaps, especially in sensitive areas such as healthcare and finance. For example, the PC-PNDT Act may need updating to prevent AI misuse in sex determination from radiology data.