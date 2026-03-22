ETV Bharat / bharat

India Uniquely Positioned To Develop Solutions For Itself And The World: Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said India is uniquely positioned to develop solutions not just for itself, but for the world, especially for countries seeking cost-effective and scalable innovations.

Addressing the Bharat Innovates Deep Tech Pre-Summit at IIT Bombay, he said, "Bharat Innovates 2026 aims to carry R&D-driven innovations from every corner of the country to the global stage, showcasing cutting-edge technologies while fostering meaningful collaboration, unlocking investment opportunities, and building enduring global partnerships."

The minister added that such platforms enable the convergence of ideas, talent, and resources, thereby accelerating the pace of innovation.

Pradhan emphasised that innovation must move from labs to markets to create real impact. He expressed confidence that the innovations showcased at Bharat Innovates will contribute significantly to India’s journey towards global leadership especially Global South in technology and entrepreneurship.

The summit, organised on March 21 and 22 as a national precursor to the Bharat Innovates 2026 global showcase in France, brought together 137 promising deep-tech start-ups selected from over 3,000 applications received from across the country.