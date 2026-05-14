ETV Bharat / bharat

India Underscores Need For Stronger Regional Cooperation To Combat Narcotics Trafficking

A file photo of Indian Navy personnel with a large cache of narcotics intercepted in the Western Indian Ocean. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over international drug cartels using maritime routes, India has underscored the need for stronger regional cooperation to combat transnational narcotics trafficking through the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The concern was conveyed during a two-day workshop on "Transnational Drug Smuggling through Sea" for drug enforcement officers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) held at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) headquarters in New Delhi.

Concluded on Thursday, the workshop brought together enforcement officers from Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, reflecting a coordinated regional effort to tackle the increasing challenge of maritime narcotics trafficking.

"Emerging trends in drug smuggling through sea routes, concealment techniques, operational methods adopted by trafficking syndicates, and the legal and regulatory frameworks governing maritime enforcement were elaborately discussed during the meeting," a senior NCB official told ETV Bharat.

India has repeatedly flagged its concern, saying the Indian Ocean has become an increasingly vulnerable corridor for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and synthetic drugs originating from the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle regions.

The meeting highlighted that criminal syndicates exploit vast coastlines, busy shipping lanes and relatively weak maritime surveillance capacities in parts of the region to move large consignments of narcotics. Officials said the workshop assumes significance as India has recorded several major drug seizures in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean over the past few years.

"Investigations into these cases revealed the involvement of transnational criminal networks using fishing vessels, cargo ships and dhows to transport narcotics across borders," the official said.

India has also expressed concern that profits generated from narcotics trafficking are often linked to organised crime, money laundering and terror financing.