India Underscores Need For Stronger Regional Cooperation To Combat Narcotics Trafficking
Emerging trends in drug smuggling through sea routes, concealment techniques, and operational methods of syndicates were discussed at a workshop of CSC drug enforcement officers.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over international drug cartels using maritime routes, India has underscored the need for stronger regional cooperation to combat transnational narcotics trafficking through the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
The concern was conveyed during a two-day workshop on "Transnational Drug Smuggling through Sea" for drug enforcement officers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) held at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) headquarters in New Delhi.
Concluded on Thursday, the workshop brought together enforcement officers from Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, reflecting a coordinated regional effort to tackle the increasing challenge of maritime narcotics trafficking.
"Emerging trends in drug smuggling through sea routes, concealment techniques, operational methods adopted by trafficking syndicates, and the legal and regulatory frameworks governing maritime enforcement were elaborately discussed during the meeting," a senior NCB official told ETV Bharat.
India has repeatedly flagged its concern, saying the Indian Ocean has become an increasingly vulnerable corridor for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and synthetic drugs originating from the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle regions.
The meeting highlighted that criminal syndicates exploit vast coastlines, busy shipping lanes and relatively weak maritime surveillance capacities in parts of the region to move large consignments of narcotics. Officials said the workshop assumes significance as India has recorded several major drug seizures in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean over the past few years.
"Investigations into these cases revealed the involvement of transnational criminal networks using fishing vessels, cargo ships and dhows to transport narcotics across borders," the official said.
India has also expressed concern that profits generated from narcotics trafficking are often linked to organised crime, money laundering and terror financing.
The Colombo Security Conclave is a regional security grouping comprising India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius and Bangladesh as observer and member partners. It has increasingly focused on non-traditional security threats, including narcotics trafficking, maritime safety, cybersecurity and terrorism.
Seychelles also participates in several CSC-related initiatives aimed at strengthening regional maritime cooperation. The participants deliberated on intelligence-sharing mechanisms, coordinated interdiction operations and capacity-building measures to strengthen maritime domain awareness.
Indian agencies have expanded cooperation with regional partners in recent years through joint operations, real-time intelligence exchange and training programmes. NCB, Indian Coast Guard and Navy have together intercepted several large consignments of narcotics in international waters, highlighting the growing operational coordination between maritime and anti-drug enforcement agencies.
Officials said strengthening legal cooperation and harmonising enforcement procedures among CSC member nations would be critical for ensuring the successful prosecution of traffickers operating across jurisdictions. Security agencies have carried out several major anti-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea and IOR over the last three years.
According to data, Operation Samudragupt by the NCB and Navy yielded seizures of around 2,525 kg of methamphetamine valued between Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore near the Kerala coast in 2023. The consignment was believed to have originated from the Golden Crescent region.
In February 2024, a joint operation by the Navy, NCB and Gujarat ATS led to the recovery of 3,300 kg of narcotics off the Gujarat coast near the International Maritime Boundary Line.
In April 2025, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized 300 kg of methamphetamine allegedly dumped by smugglers from Pakistan into the Arabian Sea while fleeing near the Gujarat coast. The estimated value of the seized drugs was around Rs 1,800 crore.
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