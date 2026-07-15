ETV Bharat / bharat

India-UK Trade Pact: First Consignments Flagged-off From Different Parts Of Country Under CETA

Hyderabad: The union government on Wednesday flagged off the first UK-bound export consignments from different parts of the country, marking the start of the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

The two countries operationalised a free trade agreement today under which 99 per cent domestic goods will enter the British market at zero-duty.

The inaugural consignment of export shipments from Telangana to the UK was flagged off this morning in Hyderabad. The launch event was attended by several senior officials, including Telangana’s Special Secretary for Industries Krishna Aditya, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Additional Director Dr. Sampath Kumar, VSEZ Deputy Commissioner Bhavani Sri and Regional Head RP Naidu.

Ceremonial flagging-off at Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC (PIB)

Similar consignments were flagged off from Maharashtra’s Nhava Sheva and SEEPZ-SEZ in Mumbai by senior DGFT officials and regional authority Mumbai from sectors including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics, food products, enzymes, and spices, marking the commencement of exports under the agreement.

At SEEPZ-SEZ, India’s first Special Economic Zone and a leading export hub for gems and jewellery, Development Commissioner Dnyaneshwar B. Patil led a flag-off ceremony for export shipments to the United Kingdom.